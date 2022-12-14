European Open: GBP implied volatility spikes ahead of UK CPI and FOMC

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 14, 2022 5:47 AM
32 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 48 points (0.67%) and currently trades at 7,251.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 214.5 points (0.77%) and currently trades at 28,169.35
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 182.69 points (0.93%) and currently trades at 19,778.89
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 88.92 points (0.68%) and currently trades at 13,193.59

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 4.5 points (0.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,507.39
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 6 points (0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,992.83
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -1 points (-0.01%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,496.89

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 114 points (0.33%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 46 points (0.39%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 14.25 points (0.35%)

 

20221214futuresFX

 

Whilst sentiment was uplifted for Asian equities overnight, the moves were predictably not outlandish given the pending FOMC meeting today. The ASX is currently on track for its best day in 10 following softer-than-expected CPI print from the US. Yet the day’s trading volume remains on the low side which shows an air of caution ahead of the FOMC meeting.

 

Have the market over-reacted to CPI ahead of FOMC?

For the second month running US CPI data was softer than expected, effectively handing the Fed an early Christmas present and providing less reasons to doubt a 50b hike this week. At 7.1% it remains historically high, but good to see that it is trying to at least meet the Fed’s interest rate halfway.

I think there’s a danger that markets have over-reacted to the CPI data and that the Fed will deliver a more hawkish message than is currently being priced in. We know they need to upwardly revise their dot plot, so the median rate for 2023 will be a core focus for many. And there’s still a reasonable chance the Fed may need to raise rates above 5% - as much as I’d prefer they didn’t.

 

Implied volatility spikes ahead of today’s FOMC meeting

20221214impiliedvolFX

The USD and JPY were the strongest majors overnight and NZD and AUD were the weakest, as markets retraced against some of their post-CPI moves form yesterday. However, implied volatility has spiked for the majority of FX majors, and most notably on GBP as it has inflation data shortly as well as the FOMC meeting to contend with. GBP/USD’s IV reached a 3-year high of 24.9% annualised (which roughly equates to a 1-day IV of +/- 165 pips).

The consensus is for the UK inflation to rise 10.9% y/y from 11.1 previously. But if you look at the inflation chart there is no immediate signs of a top – and even if it ‘falls’ to 10.9 it is still very high indeed. So I’m bracing myself for an upside surprise which will pile on the pressure for a more aggressive response from the BOE on Thursday (whether that be signalling a higher terminal rate or going back in with another 75bp hike).

 

GBP/USD 1-hour chart

20221214gbpusdFX

GBP/USD is within an established uptrend on the 1-hour chart, and it spiked convincingly above the August high with rising volumes following US inflation data. Prices have pulled back with lower volumes which suggests the move is corrective, and support has been found around the daily pivot point and 1.2344 high. The pair looks ripe for another leg higher, where a hot CPI print could help it begin – otherwise a dovish FOMC meeting may be required to help it higher. Clearly, the downside risks for GBP today are a soft inflation print and a hawkish FOMC meeting.

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20221214calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Volatility CPI Inflation GBP/USD FOMC

Latest market news

Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
Today 06:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
Today 05:29 PM
Earnings This Week: Wizz Air, GameStop and NIO
Today 01:53 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
Today 07:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Wizz Air, GameStop and NIO
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 01:53 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:00 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 10:00 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 07:10 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.