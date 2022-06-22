FTSE falls as UK inflation rises

FTSE falls as UK inflation rises, Where next for the FTSE?, Oil tumbles ahead of Powell, Where next for WTI oil?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 22, 2022 9:18 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

FTSE falls as UK inflation rises 

After two days of gains, the FTSE is heading lower, dragged down by recession fears, and as UK inflation rises to s fresh 40-year high. 

UK CPI rose to 9.1% YoY in May, in line with forecasts, with food, energy and record petrol prices lifting inflation. Core CPI, rose by a less than expected 5.9%, down from 6.2% in April and below forecasts of 6%. 

The data comes amid the worsening cost of living crisis and as the UK experiences its largest train strike in 30 years. Workers across more sectors of the economy are expected to strike over the summer. 

UK economic growth is already stalling, strikes are likely to see growth slow further. 

Oil prices are also falling sharply lower on recession fears, which will drag heavyweight oil majors’ southwards. 

 

Where next for the FTSE? 

After running into resistance at 7650 at the start of the month, the FTSE has rebounded lower, falling below the 50 and 100 sma. The 50 sma is also crossing below the 100 sma in a bearish signal and the RSI also supports more downside whilst it remains out of oversold territory. 

Sellers will look for a move below 6966 the June low and November low to extend the bearish trend towards 6764 the 2022 low. 

Buyers will look for a move over 7160 the May 13 low and 7190 the weekly high to create a higher high and head towards 7225 the May 19 low and 7326 the June 16 high. 

ftse2206fx

  

Oil tumbles ahead of Powell 

Crude oil is tanking lower ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress. Recession fears and a stronger USD are pulling on oil prices.  

Fed Powell is expected to outlay the central bank’s strategy for tacking inflation. The market will be searching for clues on whether the Fed will hike by a further 75 basis points in July after hiking by 75 basis points in June, which could further fuel recession fears. 

President Joe Biden is also expected to announce a federal tax holiday on gasoline prices. 

API crude oil stockpile data is due later. 

 

Where next for WTI oil? 

After running into resistance at 121.98 in mid-June, oil prices rebounded lower falling below the 50 sma and the multi-month rising trendline. 

The price is currently testing the 100 sma, and the RSI is bearish below 50. 

Sellers need to break below 103.75 the 100 sma and the May 19 low to extend the selloff towards 100.00 the psychological level. 

Buyers will be looking for a move over 109.50 the 50 sma to open the door to 116.20 the March 24 high. 

oil2206fx

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas FTSE Indices Oil Commodities

Latest market news

GBPUSD, Gold Analysis: US Inflation and Middle East Reforms
Today 09:02 AM
Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
Today 06:29 AM
Traders flipped to net-long yen exposure: COT report
Today 06:04 AM
EUR/USD: Bold ECB, sticky US inflation a recipe for euro hurt
Today 03:29 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, AU jobs, US CPI on tap
Yesterday 11:51 PM
USD/JPY: Could US inflation data unleash the next big market move?
Yesterday 10:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US_flag_G_Washington
EUR/USD: Bold ECB, sticky US inflation a recipe for euro hurt
By:
David Scutt
Today 03:29 AM
    japan_05
    USD/JPY: Could US inflation data unleash the next big market move?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:00 PM
      Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Snapback Signals Recovery Potential
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      Yesterday 03:00 AM
        channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
        GBP/USD Remains Susceptible to Bear Flag Formation
        By:
        David Song
        December 7, 2024 10:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.