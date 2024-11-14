GBP/USD Trades Below 200-Day SMA for First Time Since May

GBP/USD appears to be on track to test the June low (1.2613) as it no longer tracks the positive slope in the 200-Day SMA (1.2820).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 14, 2024 9:38 PM
channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD

GBP/USD continues to carve a series of lower highs and lows after failing to hold within the opening range for November, and the exchange rate appears to be on track to test the June low (1.2613) as it no longer tracks the positive slope in the 200-Day SMA (1.2820).

GBP/USD Trades Below 200-Day SMA for First Time Since May

The bearish price series in GBP/USD may persist as it trades below the long-term moving average for the first time May, and a further decline in the exchange rate may push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into oversold territory for the first time since April.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

At the same time, lack of momentum to test the June low (1.2613) may keep the RSI above 30, but the US Retail Sales report may sway GBP/USD as the update is anticipated to show another rise in consumer spending.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 11142024

US Retail Sales are projected to increase 0.3% in October after climbing 0.4% the month prior, and a positive development may push the Federal Reserve to the sidelines following the 25bp rate-cut at the November meeting.

In turn, waning expectations for another Fed rate-cut may fuel the recent selloff in GBP/USD, but a dismal Retail Sales report may produce headwinds for the US Dollar as it encourages the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to further unwind its restrictive policy.

With that said, GBP/USD may attempt to retrace the decline from the start of the week if it struggles to test the June low (1.2613), but a move below 30 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in the exchange rate like the price action from earlier this year.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 11142024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • GBP/USD trades to a fresh monthly low (1.2630) as it falls for the fifth consecutive day, with a breach below the June low (1.2613) raising the scope for a move towards the May low (1.2446).
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.2300 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension), which incorporates the yearly low (1.2300) but failure to test the June low (1.2613) may curb the recent series of lower highs and lows.
  • Need a move back above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) region for GBP/USD to snap the bearish price series, with a move above 1.2820 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) bringing the 1.2900 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2910 (50% Fibonacci extension) zone back on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

EUR/USD Eyes 2023 Low as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Close Below 50-Day SMA

AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Break Below November Opening Range

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD on Cusp of Testing 2022 High

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: GBP USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest GBP USD articles

Bank notes of different currencies
Forex Seasonality – December 2024: Can EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rally?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 04:11 PM
    germany_03
    DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    November 28, 2024 12:47 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Still Vulnerable to Test of May Low
      By:
      David Song
      November 26, 2024 08:25 PM
        channel_02
        GBP/USD Selloff Pushes RSI Up Against Oversold Zone
        By:
        David Song
        November 21, 2024 08:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.