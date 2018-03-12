Inflation in focus again after weak wage growth calms markets

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
March 12, 2018 1:42 PM
5 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Just as it appears that nervous markets have been put at ease by last Friday’s weaker-than-expected wage growth figures, key inflation numbers to be released this week are potentially set to create more uncertainty for investors. US Consumer Price Index data is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, while the Producer Price Index is slated for Wednesday.

Last Friday's US jobs report revealed that month-over-month average hourly earnings in February rose by only 0.1%, which was lower than both the expected 0.2% and the previous month’s 0.3%. Annualized, that came out to 2.6%, which was lower than the 2.8% expected. More than a month earlier, in the beginning of February, January wage growth data came out higher-than-expected, sparking a wave of concern about inflation and interest rates, and leading to sharply elevated market volatility as stock prices briefly entered into correction territory.

Friday’s weak hourly earnings data contradicted the previous month’s strong wage growth, easing equity market concerns about inflation and helping to prompt a robust rally for stocks on Friday. This stock rally cooled down significantly by Monday. Meanwhile, the US dollar was moderately pressured by Friday’s low wage growth figures, despite a stellar headline reading for job creation at 313,000 jobs added in February against prior expectations of around 200,000. The resulting dollar weakness continued into Monday.

Looking ahead to this week, key inflation data will feature Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February, which is expected at +0.2%, significantly lower than the previous month’s higher-than-expected +0.5%. Core CPI (excluding food and energy) is also expected at +0.2%, after the previous month’s higher-than-expected +0.3%. Wednesday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for February is expected at +0.1% after the previous month’s in-line +0.4% reading. Finally, Core PPI (excluding food and energy) is expected at +0.2% after the previous month’s higher-than-expected +0.4%.

From a technical perspective, USD/CAD has pulled back sharply in the past week from the key 1.3000 psychological resistance level to trade just above a key uptrend support line extending back to the 1.2250-area lows of late January and early February. Any markedly weaker-than-expected inflation readings this week could lead to a boost for stocks and further pressure on the struggling dollar. Such pressure could prompt a trend line breakdown for USD/CAD, with an immediate downside target around the 1.2700 support area. In contrast, any stronger-than-expected inflation readings this week could lead to more volatility for stocks and a boost for the dollar. In this event, a bounce off the trend line for USD/CAD could once again target a retest of the noted 1.3000 resistance highs.


Related tags: Forex Core CPI Interest rates US Dollar USD/CAD Canadian Dollar USD/CAD Technical Analysis Inflation Fundamental Analysis Forex

Latest market news

FTSE 100 analysis: Glencore shares drop despite additional returns – Top UK stocks
Today 07:09 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD analysis: European Open – 8th August 2023
Today 04:57 AM
WTI crude oil analysis: Asian Open – 8th July 2023
Yesterday 11:15 PM
S&P 500 rallies after turbulent week in hopes of good inflation data
Yesterday 06:36 PM
S&P 500 analysis: AAPL, TSLA breakdown puts techs into focus
Yesterday 05:36 PM
Outlook for the Brazilian Real and the real economy
Yesterday 03:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Dollar analysis: GBP/USD traders eye US CPI – Currency Pair of the Week
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:00 PM
    Research
    WTI crude oil, EUR/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 01:04 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Gold, AUD/USD Analysis: Asian Open – 7th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 6, 2023 09:25 PM
        EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 4, 2023 03:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.