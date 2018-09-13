Market recap and outlook for Friday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 13, 2018 2:23 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

After a busy day in the markets, the US dollar was trading quite mixed at the time of writing, rising sharply against the yen and falling noticeably against the pound and in particular the euro. The EUR/USD rose sharply for two reasons: soft US inflation data and a slightly hawkish Mario Draghi. The USD/JPY’s rally, meanwhile, was also eye-catching. This was probably due to a “risk-on” trade with US equity indices surging sharply higher. Yen crosses all rallied, led by the EUR/JPY. Gold couldn’t hold onto its earlier gains despite the drop in the Dollar Index, as investors once again preferred the racier equity markets over the safe haven commodity.  

There was three central bank meetings: the CBRT, BoE and ECB. There were literally zero surprises from the BoE and ECB, although the latter did change its GDP forecasts slightly – raising the 2018 forecast to 2.0% vs +2.1% prior and lowering the 2019 forecast to +1.8% vs +1.9% previously. The ECB left its inflation forecasts unchanged, and President Draghi said Eurozone CPI was likely to hover around current levels for rest of the year. However there was one notable surprise at the ECB press conference when Draghi said that the ECB projects significantly stronger core inflation for the Eurozone. It was this that helped to ignite a rally in the euro, with the EUR/USD getting an additional boost from soft US inflation data. Meanwhile the Turkish central bank surprised by hiking interest rates sharply despite earlier the President saying policy should be loosened. The CBRT raised the one-week repo rate to 24% from 17.75% previously and this led to an immediate rally for the TRY, pushing the USD/TRY to just above 6.00.  

As mentioned, US inflation data for August was weaker than expected, and this generally weighed on the dollar. US Headline CPI came in at +0.2% for August vs. 0.3% expected on a month-over-month basis. On a year-over-year basis, CPI eased to +2.7% vs +2.8% expected. Meanwhile core CPI rose 0.1% vs. 0.2% m/m expected and eased to 2.2% y/y vs. 2.4% y/y expected. Earlier in the day, we had seen surprisingly strong employment figures from Australia. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, total employment increased by 44,000 to 12,631,300 in August. Full-time employment increased by 33,700 and part-time employment rose by 10,200. This was a strong set of figures and the Aussie dollar responded positively. It managed to maintain its gains through much of the session, although it did ease back a little in the afternoon trading.

Looking ahead, there’s a lot on the agenda in terms of market-moving data on Friday. However, we will still have some Chinese and numbers to look forward to. Industrial output in the world’s second largest economy is expected to have remained unchanged at 6.0% year-over-year in August, with retail sales also seen unchanged at 8.8%. In the US, headline retail sales are expected to have risen 0.4% month-over-month compared to 0.5% in the previous month, while core sales are seen rising 0.5% versus 0.6% previously.


Source: eSignal and FOREX.com.

Related tags: Cbrt Bank of England BOE ECB CPI

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
Today 07:04 AM
USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
Today 05:13 AM
Key CPI reports for UK and CA, China data and FOMC minutes: The Week Ahead
Today 04:50 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
Yesterday 11:28 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Cbrt articles

Research
Nothing changes for gold, stocks as yields resume higher
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
September 22, 2022 03:07 PM
    Board of currencies
    CBRT cuts rates despite soaring inflation, weak Lira
    By:
    August 22, 2022 07:46 PM
      Board of currencies
      Inflation fears hitting Emerging Markets Currencies
      By:
      November 18, 2021 05:32 PM
        Graph showing a slow uptrend
        USD/TRY explodes through 10. Will it reach 11?
        By:
        November 16, 2021 09:17 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.