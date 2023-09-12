Nasdaq 100 appears buoyant ahead of a key US inflation report

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 2:03 AM
3 views
stocks_05
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

We are now in the second full trading week of September, a month which has averaged negative returns for the Nasdaq 100. It is also the only month of the year to generate negative average returns over this period. With a key US inflation report scheduled for Wednesday, it has the power to make or break trends if it deviates too far from expectations. And with estimates siding with higher CPI levels on an annual and monthly basis, perhaps traders are in for a downside surprise. This could potentially weigh on the US dollar and support sentiment for risk assets such as the Nasdaq 100. Of course, the opposite is also true. If we see a hot set of numbers catch markets off guard, it could well topple the Nasdaq and help send it lower in line with its seasonal tendency.

 

With that said, August produced a hanging man candle, which snapped a 5-month winning streak. Perhaps September came early? And while September has been the only month of the year to provide negative returns on average, it has had a positive win rate of 54.1%. This indicates that the severity of the bearish months have outstripped the bullish months.

20230912seasonalityFX

 

 

Nasdaq 100 seasonality patterns in September (38 years)

  • ·-0.64% average return in September
  • 54.1% were bullish months (45.9% were bearish)
  • Positive months in September averaged 4.5%
  • Negative months in September averaged -6.7%

 

 

Nasdaq 100 market positioning:

Both asset managers and large speculators remain net-long Nasdaq 100 futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders Report (COT). However, the two groups of traders are not in complete agreement. Asset managers are net-long relative to the past seven years, but less than half of what was seen at the 2013 and 2014 peaks. Overall, I take this to be a bullish sign. Since net-long exposure among asset managers has retraced with prices, perhaps it is not at a sentiment extreme. Large speculators are far more reactive to near-term swings, and their net-long exposure remains relatively low by historical standards. In the event of a downturn for the stock market in general, we could expect large speculators to revert to net-short exposure to the Nasdaq a lot sooner than asset managers. But overall, both groups of traders remain net long the market.

20230912nasdaqpositioning

 

Nasdaq 100 technical analysis (daily chart):

This week could really be a game of two halves, with the US inflation report being the halftime point. If traders are confident that US inflation will continue to decelerate, the positive momentum of Monday could extend through the week and see the Nasdaq make a move for the July high. In that case, bulls could seek to enter dips within Monday's range, with an upside target of the July high.

 

Another approach is to step aside and wait until CPI data is released. If it does burn hotter than estimates, it could weigh on risk appetite and see the Nasdaq form a swing high beneath the July high. And that could be appealing to bearish swing traders who are seeking momentum in the same direction as its seasonal tendency in September.

20230912nasdaqdaily

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq Indices Monthly Trade Indices

Latest market news

GBP/USD: sticky situation for longs should UK wages growth undershoot
Today 12:25 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 lift themselves from key lows: Asian Open – 12/09/2023
Yesterday 10:28 PM
Klaviyo IPO: Everything you need to know about Klaviyo
Yesterday 08:26 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD Pulls Back from Key Resistance
Yesterday 07:40 PM
USDBRL expected to reflect inflation in Brazil and the US, ECB decision and Chinese data
Yesterday 06:25 PM
Nasdaq, S&P rally, Oil prices maintain highs
Yesterday 06:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

usdcad_03
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD Pulls Back from Key Resistance
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:40 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Primed for ECB Day
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 05:54 PM
      stocks_02
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 11, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:33 PM
        EUR/USD forecast: US CPI and ECB in focus – Currency Pair of the Week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:53 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.