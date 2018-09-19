Pound jumps on inflation overshoot

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 19, 2018 6:55 AM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The pound got another shot in the arm after the latest measure of consumer inflation was released this morning, which revealed a surprisingly strong reading for the month of August.

According to the ONS, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped to 2.7% year-on-year in August compared to 2.5% previously, while core CPI rose to 2.1% versus 1.9% last. The data easily beat expectations of 2.4 and 1.8 percent, respectively.

The inflation data helped to boost speculation over further rate hikes from the Bank of England, causing sterling to surge higher which caused the FTSE to slip. The GBP/USD briefly climbed above 1.32 for first time since July, before easing back a little. The GBP/JPY also surged while the EUR/GBP extended its declines.

Inflation was driven in part by the highest rise in recreation and culture prices since 2010, according to the ONS. Transport services and clothing were also responsible for the uptick in inflation.

Meanwhile other measures of inflation were also stronger. The Retail Price Index (RPI) climbed to 3.5% from 3.2% previously, easily topping forecasts. PPI Input & Output prices rose 0.5 and 0.2 percent respectively with petroleum being the largest upward contributor.

Prior to today’s CPI report, the pound had already been on the rise. Out of the past five weeks, the GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and GBP/EUR had risen on four occasions.

In large part, sterling’s recent gains have been a reflection of the growing optimism over a soft Brexit deal. But we’ve also seen consistent improvement in UK data, raising the prospects of a few rate increases from the Bank of England once there’s clarity about the sort of relationship the UK and EU will have in the future.

If optimism over a soft Brexit is maintained, the pound could rise further over time as speculation grows over the prospects of tighter monetary conditions in the UK.

That being said, sterling remains pretty much headline-driven in the short term and any potential setbacks in Brexit developments could easily derail the rally as negotiations enter a critical stage.

But one thing for sure is that — thanks to the above fundamental drivers— the path of least resistance remains to the upside from a technical stand point for the major pound crosses. As such any dips back to prior resistance levels should get supported until something fundamentally or technically changes.


Source: TradingView.com and FOREX.com.

Related tags: CPI Forex GBP GBP/USD Forex

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
Yesterday 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Yesterday 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
Yesterday 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
Yesterday 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
Yesterday 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest CPI articles

Research
ASX 200 analysis: Like it or not, it’s holding above 7k post CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
September 27, 2023 03:04 AM
    gold_02
    Gold outlook dims as US inflation heats up again
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    September 13, 2023 04:03 PM
      united_states_01
      S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks hold steady as oil prices lift inflation
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 13, 2023 01:04 PM
        japan_10
        USD/JPY rises into US CPI, GBP/AUD holds key support: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 13, 2023 04:46 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.