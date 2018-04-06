Soft NFP and trade tensions underpin gold ahead of CPI next week

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 6, 2018 12:19 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Prior to the nonfarm payrolls release, the dollar looked strong and many wondered whether the beleaguered currency had finally bottomed out. All eyes were on the average hourly earnings part of the report and as it turned out, the 0.3% reading was indeed bang in line with the expectations, which lifted the year-on-year wage growth rate to a good 2.7%. But that’s where the good news ended. The headline non-farm payrolls figure disappointed badly at +103,000 compared to about +190,000 expected. The weather was blamed for the soft jobs growth. What’s more, the January payrolls figure was revised down from +239,000 to +176,000, while February was revised up from +313,000 to +326,000. This left a net revision of -50,000 jobs over the two months. In a way it was the complete opposite of what had happened last month. Then, the headline jobs figure smashed expectations, but the average weekly earnings number turned out to be a lot softer than expected. This time, the earnings figure was strong, albeit in line with the expectations, while the disappointment was provided by the actual jobs numbers.

Following the publication of the March employment report, market participants were left with more questions than answers about the pace of the Fed’s policy tightening in the future. So they sold the dollar and this helped to support buck-denominated gold, as well as the GBP/USD and EUR/USD currency pairs. The USD/JPY fell back to 107.00 short-term support level. Overall, though, Friday’s NFP report was by no means a game changer. The Fed is still likely to raise interest rates at least two more times this year. But this is fully baked in, and void of any fresh stimulus, the dollar is struggling to make a more meaningful comeback.

CPI, trade in focus

The dollar may have a better chance of a comeback next week when the latest consumer price index (CPI) measure of inflation is published on Wednesday. But then again who is to say that the data will necessarily top expectations and thus lead to a dollar recovery? What’s more, ongoing concerns over Donald Trump’s protectionist policies may also work against a dollar recovery after China retaliated with the introduction of its own tariffs on imports of 100+ US products. This seems to have annoyed US President Donald Trump. He criticised China’s tit-for-tat response, saying “rather than remedy its misconduct, China has chosen to harm our farmers and manufacturers…” and “in light of China’s unfair retaliation, I have instructed the [US Trade Representative] to consider whether $100bn of additional tariffs would be appropriate . . . and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs.” 

Aside from the publication of CPI and ongoing trade tensions, the only other fundamental event that one needs to keep an eye on is the release of the FOMC’s meeting minutes, also on Wednesday. The rest of next week’s economic data are not too important. Thus, unless the CPI beats expectations, the dollar may struggle to find support. And with ongoing trade tensions weighing on risk sentiment, next week could see safe haven and buck denominated assets like gold and to a lesser degree, silver, shine.

Range-bound gold posts tentative bullish signal

Gold was actually in the process of forming a bullish engulfing candle on its daily chart. If it manages to close above Thursday’s range and resistance at $1335 then this should give the green light for bullish speculators to step back in on gold after the recent pullback. Overall however, gold remains inside a wide range and there’s no clear long-term directional bias. That could eventually change if the metal were to break back above its trend line and the next resistance in the $1350s area, or if it breaks below $1300 support. Given Friday’s bullish-looking price action, we wouldn’t want to see gold go below $1320 now. If it does, it will most likely then continue towards, and possibly below, $1300 next.  

Source: eSignal and FOREX.com.
Related tags: Forex Non-farm payrolls Gold CPI NFP Forex

Latest market news

AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil sees profit-taking after ‘good’ inflation data
Yesterday 06:11 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
Yesterday 04:41 PM
Dow Analysis: DJIA Nears 18-Month Highs After Benign CPI Data
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 04:41 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:00 AM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      Leverage in forex: definition, examples and calculator
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 08:15 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 9, 2023 11:42 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.