USDCAD at key juncture ahead of US CPI and Canadian jobs data

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 10, 2018 8:38 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

After this morning’s big moves in the Turkish Lira, euro and pound, and the sizeable stock market falls, more volatility is expected in the early North American session. That’s because we will have important data from both the US and Canada, making the USD/CAD a particularly interesting pair to watch when the data are released at 13:30 BST (08:30 EDT). From the US, we will have consumer inflation figures for July while from Canada we will get to see how well or otherwise the jobs market held in the same month.

The US dollar has been on a general upward trend for several months with occasional pullbacks against certain currencies, as market participants speculated over the prospects of two further rate increases from the Federal Reserve. This trend may continue should inflation start to accelerate, which is quite possible due in part to the impact of higher input costs as a result of the import tariffs. Meanwhile the Canadian dollar has also been a relatively stronger footing as the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates and warned of further tightening in the months ahead. Today, two strong currencies will therefore go head to head and we could see a sharp move in one relative to the other.

US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to have risen modestly on a year-over-year basis to 2.9%, while core is seen steady at 2.3 percent. On a month-over-month basis, both figures are expected to print 0.2% each. Meanwhile Canadian employment is expected to have risen by an additional 17 thousand jobs in July after June saw a rise of almost 32 thousand in net employment.  The unemployment rate is seen falling to 5.9% from 6.0% previously. The employment report would be considered strong if these expectations are met or bettered, and if boosted by full-time rather than part-time jobs.   

Ahead of the above data releases from North America, the USD/CAD was holding its own relatively well at just below the 1.31 handle at the time of this writing. Having suffered a sizeable drop since the end of June and through July, the USD/CAD has bounced back at the start of this month as long-term support at around 1.30 held upon re-test. Technically though, it is not out of the woods just yet as we have not created a higher high yet. What’s more, price is bang at resistance here with 1.3120 being a former support level. Thus, there is a possibility for rates to head lower from here again, particularly if today’s incoming data supports the bearish case (US CPI weaker and/or Canadian jobs stronger). However if price starts to move north of 1.3120 and hold there on a daily closing basis then this should be USD/CAD-positive for early next week. Additional resistance could potentially come in around the Fibonacci retracement levels against the recent high, as per the chart. Support, meanwhile, is seen at around 1.3050/70 area. We would turn decisively bearish on this pair in the event it goes below 1.2950, the last low prior to the latest rally. The higher lows are still intact which means the trend is still bullish for the Loonie.


Source: TradingView.com and FOREX.com.

Related tags: CPI Forex USD/CAD Federal Reserve Bank of Canada Forex

Latest market news

Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Yesterday 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Yesterday 11:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest CPI articles

Research
Dow analysis: US stocks surge on CPI miss but will rally hold?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 12, 2023 05:38 PM
    Rocket taking off on a bright day
    Euro Analysis: EUR/USD at 16-month highs above 1.11 as CPI misses
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    July 12, 2023 03:06 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 12, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 12, 2023 12:57 PM
        Forex trading
        USD/CAD outlook: Currency pair of the week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 10, 2023 04:20 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.