USDCHF Oscillating Around 09700 Ahead of Next Weeks SNB Meeting

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 14, 2018 3:20 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Political headlines and trade fears are dominating the headlines in today’s North American session, leading to a slight risk-off tone despite a positive open for risk assets. As a result, we’ve seen the US dollar, Japanese yen, and Swiss franc ascend to become the strongest major currencies on the day after bringing up the rear through the first four days of the trading week.

One of the more interesting pairs to watch in the coming week will be USD/CHF, which we highlighted as vulnerable to a positioning-driven reversal two weeks ago (see “USD/CHF: Crowded Longs Scrambling to Abandon Ship?” for more). Rates have continued lower to test the 50% Fibonacci retracement near 0.9630 early in today’s trade before bouncing back slightly as of writing. Over the last two weeks, the unit has carved out a range between support near 0.9630 and near-term resistance around 0.9760.

Source: TradingView, FOREX.com

Next week brings one of the Swiss National Bank’s quarterly monetary policy meetings. The confab will be interesting not necessarily for the changes to actual monetary policy (which has been on hold for years, with no change remotely likely at this meeting), but for the central bank’s rhetoric around the value of the Swiss franc.

After the SNB removed its cap on the franc in January 2015, it described the currency as “significantly overvalued” ten consecutive times, at EUR/CHF levels varying between 1.05 and 1.10. Since EUR/CHF rose (reflecting CHF weakness) toward 1.15 for the September 2017 meeting, the SNB has categorized the value of the franc as merely “highly valued.” On the eve of next week’s meeting, EUR/CHF is trading at a 1-year low of 1.1250, with USD/CHF at a 5-month low of its own near 0.9670. In other words, the SNB could increase the intensity of its jawboning next week by once again describing the franc as “significantly overvalued,” which would raise the risk of intervention in the coming months.

Of course, if you were to look up the definition of a “neutral country,” the top example would be Switzerland, and SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan will be loath to invite criticism as a “currency manipulator” from the trade-obsessed Trump Administration, but the if the franc continues to gain ground, as we suspect it may, Jordan and company may have no choice. In any event, traders will closely monitor the 0.9630-0.9760 near-term range for a break in the wake of the SNB meeting as a possible indicator of near-term momentum.


Related tags: Swiss Franc Swissy SNB USD/CHF USD/CHF

Latest market news

Bonds bounce hard following bloodbath: did we just see the highs for yields this cycle?
Today 01:48 AM
AUD/USD rebounds as USD reversal gives sentiment a breather: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:16 PM
Bond yields fall back, Nasdaq rallies
Yesterday 05:20 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: Stocks buoyed by soft data
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: Stocks slip after jobless claims, ahead of Powell
Yesterday 01:11 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Swiss Franc articles

Bank notes of different currencies
The top 10 most traded currencies
By:
Ryan Thaxton
January 30, 2023 03:50 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Weekly COT Report: Bulls Have All but Abandoned the Swiss Franc
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 1, 2021 12:36 AM
      EUR/CHF extends rebound on diverging ECB, SNB policies
      By:
      Global author
      September 25, 2018 07:20 AM
        EUR/CHF remains bid as SNB retains franc "high value" language
        By:
        Global author
        September 20, 2018 07:53 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.