Week Ahead Geopolitics to Dominate Agenda Again

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 17, 2019 1:32 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

This week, we have seen big moves in the stock markets, pound and emerging market currencies, with China’s yuan bearing the brunt of the sell-off amid growing concerns over trade wars. Next week, volatility should remain elevated, providing plenty of potential trade setups. As has been the case this week, investors will probably pay less attention to the upcoming data releases, and more so to incoming headlines regarding the US-China trade spat, rising US-Iran tensions and Italy’s budget row with the EU, and, of course, Brexit.

US-China trade

The renminbi extended its drop on Friday as trade tensions escalated. China’s state media indicated a lack of interest in resuming trade negotiations with the US, while China’s Ministry of Commence has stated that there has been no information on any US officials heading to Beijing for fresh round of trade talks. Yet despite this, US stock markets managed to regain their poise after a weaker open and following a sizeable recovery earlier in the week. The markets were thus set to end the week on a positive note, although ahead of the weekend, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some profit-taking.

The US-China relationship has turned volatile and markets very headline-driven. So, it will be worth following the news and Donald Trump’s twitter handle closely in order to be up to date with the latest trade headlines next week. Any further deterioration in the talks could trigger a stock market sell-off and more pain for emerging market currencies.

USA vs. Iran

Meanwhile in the latest sign of frustration with the US, China’s Foreign Minister said Beijing is in 'firm opposition' to unilateral US sanctions against Iran. The US has moved more firepower into the Persian Gulf, although Trump is against military action. If the US and Iran situation boils over, this could have ramifications on oil, stocks and commodity dollars.

Brexit cross-party talks collapse

Talks between Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Prime Minister Theresa May ended without an agreement on Friday, meaning that the Brexit impasse carries on. Mr Corbyn said there was "increasing weakness and instability" in the Government, while Ms May blamed the lack of a "common position" within Labour over a further referendum. The PM, who has promised to set a timetable for her departure following another parliamentary vote on her EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill in the week beginning 3 June, indicated she would now put forward choices to MPs on Brexit to see what option commands a majority. But Tory Eurosceptic MPs have already told the PM to quit now after compromise talks with Labour collapsed, as it is likely that her deal will be defeated again.

The pound is severally oversold, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it staged a mini short-covering recovery early next week. Ultimately, though, the path of least resistance is to the downside given the increased offs a of a hard Brexit. But if the prospects of a second referendum rises, then we could see a sharp recovery in the GBP/USD exchange rate and other pound crosses.

Also worth watching

Australia's Federal Election is taking place on Sunday, which could have implications for the Aussie dollar and local equity prices. For more information, click HERE. Meanwhile there was some relief for Canadian dollar and Mexican Peso on Friday as the US looked set to remove steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada and Mexico, according to Bloomberg. If confirmed, these currencies could find some much-needed support in early next week.

Key fundamental events

The bulk of next week’s key data will be released on Wednesday, when we will have retail sales from New Zealand and Canada, as well as UK CPI and the FOMC’s last meeting minutes. Eurozone manufacturing and services PMIs will be published on Thursday, providing us with the latest snapshot over the health of the ailing Eurozone economy. The European Parliamentary Elections will also start on Thursday and the results will be known on Sunday.

Featured chart: USD/CHN

With the US-China trade talks dominating sentiment at the moment, the USD/CNH is our featured chart. Following the extend rally, rates do look a little overstretched, but we think a new high for the year above 6.98 is still possible in early next week.


Source: TradingView and FOREX.com

Related tags: Forex GBP Indices

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
October 6, 2023 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
October 6, 2023 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
October 6, 2023 03:20 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
October 6, 2023 01:41 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks slip as NFP smashes forecasts
October 6, 2023 01:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Forex articles

USA flag
Dollar analysis: Has Dollar Index Peaked? - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
October 6, 2023 11:00 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD tries to snap its record losing streak: The Week Ahead – 06/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 6, 2023 02:05 AM
      gold_03
      Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 5, 2023 09:47 PM
        Currency prices
        Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 5, 2023 05:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.