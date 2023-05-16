Algorithmic trading guide for beginners

Algorithmic trading is a popular strategy that automates execution – making trading faster and minimising human error. Learn how to start building an algorithmic trading strategy and which algorithm platform to use.

What is algorithmic trading?

Algorithmic trading is a strategy that involves making decisions based on a set of rules that are then programmed into a computer to automate trades. The positions are executed as soon as the conditions are met.

Algorithmic trading has become incredibly popular in recent years, and now a significant portion of global trades are executed by machine-based algorithms. Previously, the strategy was only available to individuals who could do their coding, but now there are plenty of accessible 'off-the-shelf' programmes.

The main benefit of using algorithmic trading is that you can ensure your strategy isn’t impacted by sentiment or emotion, and that you stick to your trading plan. Algorithmic trading can also save you time, as you won't need to manually find entry and exit points, your computer will do it for you. This means you can leave your algorithm to run 24 hours a day.

The downside of a trading algorithm is that you might miss out on opportunities that don't fit into your program.

Algorithmic trading strategies

A lot of algorithmic strategies are kept to simple price action – buy EUR/USD when it hits X price, and sell it when it hits Y. But others are based on technical analysis indicators or a combination of the two. Let’s take a look at a few popular strategies.

Moving average trading algorithms