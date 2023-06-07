Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: BOC and RBA hikes forces gold lower on Fed bets

CAD was the strongest major as the BOC hiked interest rates by 25bp to 4.75% Consensus was for a hold

Stubbornly high inflation was cited as the reason for the hike

But it is potentially another ‘one and done’ (for now)

USD/CAD fell to trend support, CAD/JPY hit a fresh YTD high in line with our bias

The Nasdaq 100 fell for the first day over five as hikes by the RBA and BOC this week spurred bets that the Fed may not pause after all next week

A bullish outside day formed on USD/JPY and closed above 140, hinting at a potential upside break of the June high

Australian growth continued to diminish with GDP rising just 0.2% q/q (0.3% expected, 0.6% prior) or 2.3% y/y (2.4% expected, previous downgraded to 2.6% from 2.7%)

AUD/USD snapped a 4-day wining streak and formed a daily bearish hammer, following a false break of 0.6700

Momentum turned for WTI after finding support at $70 and reaching our initial resistance zone within its choppy daily range

Gold lower formed a bearish outside day and closed beneath trend support

The Turkish lira fell to a fresh record low against the US dollar as authorities appear to be moving back to a free market and loosening their grip of state control