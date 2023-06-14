AUD/NZD, AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: NZ enters a technical recession

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 7:06 PM
0 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • The Fed delivered the hawkish pause with rates remaining at 5.00-5.25%, but warned of another 50bp hikes by December
    • 2023 Forecasts: Fed Fund futures increased to 5.6% (5.1% prior), GDP up to 1% (0.4% prior), unemployment lowered to 4.1% (4.5% prior), PCE inflation lowered to 3.2% (3.5% prior) Core PCE lowered to 3.9% (3.6% prior)
  • Fed fund futures currently imply a 64.5% chance of another 25bp hike in July, or a 60.5% chance of one in June
  • The 2-year yield rose to a 3-month high of 4.8% before pulling back to close at a 3-month high
  • US indices initially fell and the Dow Jones hit a 3-day low, but by the close the Nasdaq had closed above 15k and the S&P 500 had erased earlier losses to close with a Spinning Top candle
  • With other central banks facing further pressures to hike, the US dollar was in fact the weakest FX major whilst NZD, AUD and CHF were the strongest
  • EUR/USD reached a 3-week high before pulling back to close beneath its 50-week EMA, AUD/USD rose to a 16-week high but closed back below 68c (a key resistance level since the RBA paused in April), USD/JPY handed back most of Wednesday’s gains before closing back above 140 and remaining within its recent consolidation range
  • There was no major breakout on gold or oil either, with gold holding above last week’s low and WTI falling back beneath $70 after an intraday break above it
  • The DAX closed at a record high, the close was just beneath its intraday high of 16,331.94 after a brief spell above it
  • Australian consumer confidence fell -3.1 points to 72.7 after the last RBA hike, with the ANZ-Roy Morgan report citing deteriorating buying conditions
  • NZ GDP contracted for a second consecutive quarter to earn the economy a ‘technical recession’ tag
  • The IMF warned that the RBNZ may need to hike rates again and keep them elevated for some time

 

20230615moversFX

  

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 08:45 – New Zealand GDP
  • 09:50 Japan’s trade balance
  • 11:30 – Australia’s employment report
  • 12:00 – China’s industrial production, investment, unemployment, NBS press conference

 

AUD/NZD daily chart:

20230615audnzdFX

AUD/NZD failed to close above the YTD close high (despite several attempts) or even retest the actual YTD high before momentum turned lower on the daily chart. Prices fell towards the April low ahead of today’s GDP report, where the negative quarterly print weakened the NZD and helped recoup much of yesterday’s losses. Whether it can bounce further is likely down to how strong today’s Australian employment print is, but with the RBNZ holding the higher interest rate (and the IMF hinting that further hikes may be needed) then it may struggle to break back above this week’s high.

 

From here, we’re looking for evidence of an intraday lower high (beneath this week’s high) to assume the next leg lower, which could be confirmed with a break of the April high. A break of which brings the support zones around 1.0850 and 1.0800 into focus for bears. A weak Australian employment report could help it move bac towards the daily lows in a few hours.

 

AUD/USD 1-hour chart

20230615audusdFX

We noted the importance of the 0.68 handle earlier this week, as AUD/USD has tried (but failed) several times to break and hold above it. But the market has also struggled around the April 4th highs just below 0.68 as it marks the day the RBA first held rates steady, yet AUD/USD has struggled to break above this key level despite two further RBA hikes. Whilst the Fed’s hawkish pause keeps the pressure on the RBA to hike further and helped the Aussie break above these key levels, it is likely down to today’s employment repot as to which side of the 0.6720 – 0.6733 zone (or 0.6800 handle) it closes on. As another strong employment report likely tips the RBA’s hand to hike, given the Fed’s latest hawkish message. The 0.6835 comes into focus for bulls but the 20-day average daily range sits around 0.6850, whilst a break beneath trend support brings the low around 0.6750 into focus.

 

  

ASX 200 at a glance:

20230614asxglanceFX
  • Third day higher for the ASX 200
  • SPI futures rose 0.29% overnight
  • Intraday support: 7148, 7131.2, 7100-7102
  • Intraday resistance: 7160-7165, 7185, 7200

 

Asia Data Calendar (AEDT):

20230615calendarAEDT

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas AUD NZD AUD/USD Australia 200 Forex

Latest market news

Fed skips a rate hike but could do two more to curb inflation
Today 09:20 PM
USD/JPY Post-Fed Rebound Brings BoJ Rate Decision in Focus
Today 07:58 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: Fed delivers a more “Hawkish Hold,” Stocks Slip
Today 07:03 PM
Gold Short-term Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Setup- FOMC on Tap
Today 03:51 PM
FTSE 100 analysis: Can Shell shares close the gap with US peers?
Today 03:37 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rally into FOMC, ECB
Today 02:29 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Energy
FTSE 100 analysis: Can Shell shares close the gap with US peers?
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 03:37 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq outlook: Stocks edge cautiously higher ahead of the Fed
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 01:10 PM
      GBP/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 07:55 AM
        Research
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Currencies tread water ahead of today's FOMC meeting
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 05:35 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.