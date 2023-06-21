AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: The US dollar falls after Powell’s testimony

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 7:04 PM
4 views
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • Jerome Powell told congress that rates will need to move higher to tame inflation via lower growth, adding that the speed (of hikes) was more important at the start but not important now
  • Wall Street pulled back for a third day although the lack of bearish follow through suggests some were expecting something more hawkish from Powell
  • An intraday double bottom formed on the S&P 500 ~4360 and the Nasdaq 100 held above 14,800

     

  • The US dollar was the weakest FX major
    • EUR/USD closed to a 6-week high and is less than 20 pips from testing 1.1000
    • USD/CAD closed to a 9-month low
    • USD/CHF formed a likely swing high around 0.9000 ahead of today’s SNB meeting
    • AUD/USD formed a bullish hammer day

     

  • Stubbornly high UK inflation keeps the pressure on an already-hawkish BOE, with core CPI a 31-year high of 7.1% y/y (0.8% m/m)
    • The 1-year OIS (overnight index swap) now fully pricing in a 5.75% interest rate, which leaves room for five 25bp hikes from the current 4.5%
    • GBP/USD spiked up to our initial 1.028 resistance zone, before reversing and retesting Tuesday’s low as traders mulled the increasing likelihood of a hard landing for the UK economy

     

  • Strong retail sales data for Canada has increased bets the BOC could hike again in July and sent USD/CAD to a 9-month low
  • Australia’s Treasurer announced that they intend to finalise the appointment of the next RBA governor by July

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:50 – JP foreign investment, BOJ member Noguchi speaks
  • 18:00 - SNB meeting
  • 21:00 - BOE meeting

 

20230622moversFX

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • A bearish inside day formed on the ASX 200 daily chart
  • This snapped a 7-day winning streak
  • Weak lead from Wall Street points to a soft open
  • 7300 is likely pivotal area for bulls/bears today

 

20230622glanceFX

 

AUDUSD daily chart:


After three bearish days and a bullish pinbar (which closed within a key resistance zone), I suspect it may be time for AUD/USD to post a minor rebound at a minimum. The hammer’s lower wick also formed around a volume cluster from the prior rally, so any intraday pullback towards 0.6770 could be of interest if it forms a swing low. We’re now looking for a breakout and potential move to 0.6850, with a move back to last week’s highs being a nice bonus for bulls.

 

However, if we see bearish momentum form below 0.6800, then we could see AUD/USD head back towards the 0.6700 handle.

 

20230622audusdFX

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Australia 200 Australia Forex Indices Trade Ideas Asian Open

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD into BoE
Today 07:52 PM
Nasdaq falls, Bitcoin rallies
Today 06:53 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Uptrend Resistance Slope
Today 05:17 PM
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Vulnerable to RSI Divergence
Today 03:55 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks fall ahead of Powell’s testimony
Today 01:07 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Top US stocks to watch before the bell
Today 12:10 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Research
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 21st June 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:38 PM
    Australian flag
    Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Plunges Back Down Under
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 04:00 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD Analysis: Aussie pairs move lower following the RBA minutes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 02:51 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, WTI Analysis: Commitment of traders report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 19, 2023 03:42 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.