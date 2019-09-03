AUD Rebounds On Softer Growth AUDUSD GBPAUD

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 3, 2019 10:35 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

AUD Rebounds On Softer Growth | AUD/USD, GBP/AUD

Despite the multi-year low for annual GDP, it came in around expectations to help lift the Aussie from its lows.

Q3 GDP

  • 1.4% YoY
  • 0.5% MoM

Yesterday we noted that RBA removed any reference to GDP levels in their August statement, which appears to have been a shrewd move. Previously they had pencilled in growth to be ‘around’ 2.5% for 2019; currently average growth for 2019 is just 1.6%, both way below their forecast and trend. Moreover, with annualised growth at just 1.4%, GDP is its lowest since Q3 2009 and clearly beneath trend. Whilst markets are pricing in the potential for a cut this year, they’re still not confident of a cut at their next meeting. That said, expectations for a cut would likely be brought forward if employment data disappoints on the 19th of September.


For now, AUD/USD is enjoying its corrective rebound and hit a 6-day high simply because GDP hit expectations. Moreover, the USD rally has hit a speed bump following yesterday’s ISM contraction, which is allowing the Aussie a little more headroom.

  • Yesterday’s bullish outside day suggests an interim low could be in place, and intraday bulls could seek long positions towards 0.6832 resistance.
  • For now, we favour current price action to be corrective against the bearish trend and possible part of a flat correction (between 0.6677 and 0.6832)
  • This could allow bears to fade into moves below 0.6832 on the daily chart. A momentum shift around these levels (ie a strong rejection of the level) suggests the correction is over and AUD/USD could head for a break to new lows


Brexit woes continue to weaken the British pound overall, yet headline risks remain for both directions. That said, the daily structure on GBP/AUD suggests we’ve seen the end of a correction and could be headed back towards the 1.7562 low (and possible lower if the trend holds.

  • The daily trend remains bearish below 1.8336, although the break of its correction line suggests its ready to resume its downtrend
  • 1.8000 is a pivotal level, being a round number and having acted as support and resistance previously, so we’d seek bearish setups beneath this 1.8000
  • This could allow bears to fade into intraday rallies below 1.8000, or wait for a break of yesterday’s low before assuming trend continuation.
  • Once caveat with the broken correction line is that we’ve not seen a daily close beneath it, even though current prices are below it. So, one could use a daily close as added confirmation it has broken out.

Related tags: Forex Australia GDP

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
Yesterday 06:13 PM
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision
Yesterday 06:04 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Lying in Wait
Yesterday 03:17 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
Yesterday 10:04 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK stocks muted in wake of US gains, mild China CPI
Yesterday 07:22 AM
USD/JPY Ranges in Ascending Channel After Failing to Test May High
June 8, 2023 07:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Australian dollar analysis: Will AUD/USD break 0.6710 resistance?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 8, 2023 05:56 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD outlook: US jobless claims jump but bigger risks next week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 8, 2023 01:42 PM
      Research
      Canadian dollar analysis: BOC surprises with a hike, USD/CAD falls to trendline support
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      June 7, 2023 02:24 PM
        Research
        EUR/USD forecast: Some stability
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 7, 2023 12:01 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.