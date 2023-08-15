AUD/USD, USD/CNH whipsawed as PBOC cuts rates

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:16 PM
9 views
china_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets in early Asian trade, unexpectedly cutting two key wholesale interest rates following the release of soft inflation and credit data last week. The move came ahead of fresh data on retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment, all of which undershot expectations by some margin, reinforcing the view that private sector demand remains incredibly weak.

Chinese economic data continues to disappoint

Retail sales grew 2.5% from a year earlier, below the 4.5% pace expected by economists. Industrial production rose 3.7% over the year, seven tenths below forecasts, while fixed asset investment lifted 3.4% between January and July compared to a year earlier, down on the 3.8% growth expected.

PBOC reacts by cutting key wholesale interest rates

With recent data uniformly weak, the PBOC moved to lower borrowing costs in the hope of spurring demand, reducing the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate by 15 basis points to 2.5%. The 7-day reverse repo rate was also reduced by 10 basis points to 1.8%. While further stimulus measures were widely expected, the adjustment to wholesale funding costs was largely unexpected, pointing to the potential for private sector borrowing rates to follow suit next week when the PBOC loan prime rate resets.

Chinese yuan breaks key technical level, AUD rebounds on stimulus hopes

USD/CNH Daily. Refinitiv.

The PBOC move saw the USD/CNH break above its June highs, resulting in the central bank stepping in to support the yuan by instructing state-owned banks to sell US dollars into mainland Chinese markets. But whether that will be able to prevent further weakness remains questionable with yields on benchmark 10-year Chinese government bonds sliding to the lowest level since early 2020, resulting in the spread with equivalent US Treasuries blowing out to fresh highs.

Yield differential between US and Chinese 10-year debt. Refinitiv.

The AUD/USD was also whipsawed on the news, weakening in unison with the CNH before rebounding as traders reacted reassessed the outlook for China’s economy in the wake of the latest stimulus measures. While the Aussie continues to be largely influenced by offshore factors, the domestic news flow offered headwinds to further gains with the June quarter wage price index coming in weaker-than-expected. The minutes of the RBA’s August interest rate decision also suggested there is a credible path to return inflation to the bank’s 2-3% target with the cash rate remaining at its present level of 4.1%, dimming the prospect for further increases to the cash rate.

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: AUD/USD RBA PBOC CNH

Latest market news

USD/JPY breaks higher. Nikkei 225 next?
Today 01:23 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 falter on weak China data: Asian Open – 15th August 2023
Yesterday 10:34 PM
Euro Price Outlook: USD Wedge Breakout, EUR/USD Trendline Breach
Yesterday 07:44 PM
Nasdaq leads a rally, but stress is evident in FX markets
Yesterday 07:04 PM
USD/CAD Outlook: RSI Nearing Overbought Zone with Canada CPI on Tap
Yesterday 05:46 PM
Outlook for the Brazilian Real and the real economy
Yesterday 05:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Research
AUD/USD, ASX 200 falter on weak China data: Asian Open – 15th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:34 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 14th August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 04:29 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD vulnerable to downside risks with cooling China credit
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 01:17 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD bears seek a fresh YTD low: Asian Open – 14th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 13, 2023 11:08 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.