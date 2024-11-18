AUD/USD rebound hinges on US yield stability and China market upside

Stability in US bond yields may offer AUD/USD rare respite this week. However, with strong ties to commodity prices and Hang Seng futures, the Aussie remains closely linked to China’s economic outlook. Here’s why both factors may need to align to fuel a recovery in the pair.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 17, 2024 11:10 PM
aus_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD/USD hinges on US yield consolidation and Chinese market recovery.
  • Strong correlations with copper, WTI, and Hang Seng futures, along with US rates
  • Technical picture suggest potential for a near-term rebound

Overview

A potential pause in the relentless rise of US bond yields could spare AUD/USD from further downside this week. However, sentiment toward China may ultimately decide whether the Aussie can find some upside.

It’s set to be an exceptionally quiet week for US data flow. Following the significant upward recalibration of US interest rates since the Federal Reserve began its easing cycle in September, the backdrop favours consolidation in both US bond yields and the dollar. This environment could benefit the Japanese yen in the near term, along with gold and silver, given their strong inverse correlation with US rates.

One part US rates play, one part China proxy

AUD correlations Nov 18 2024

Source: TradingView

However, that dynamic may not extend to AUD/USD, which often serves as a China proxy rather than purely a play on US rates. While it reflects some of the US dollar's impact on commodity prices, its correlation with copper and WTI crude oil futures over the past fortnight has been remarkably strong at 0.96 and 0.85, respectively. Yet, it’s clearly more than just a US dollar story—its correlation with Hang Seng futures during the same period is an astounding 0.98.

While AUD/USD maintains an inverse relationship with US Treasury yields across the curve, the connection is weaker compared to its link with China-related variables. This suggests that any rebound in the Aussie may require not only stability in US rates but also a recovery in Chinese sentiment and markets, especially with no major Australian data due for the remainder of November.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

Hang Seng: trying to bottom

Hang Seng Nov 18 2024

Source: TradingView

Monday’s Hang Seng futures daily candle could complete a morning star pattern if it holds around these levels. Momentum indicators remain bearish, favouring selling rallies, but declining participation – evident in falling volume following last week’s bearish break – hints at waning downside momentum.

If a morning star forms, key resistance levels to watch include 19,772 and the 50-day moving average at 19,906. On the downside, Friday’s low of 19,336 serves as initial support, providing a potential location for stops beneath for those considering longs.

AUD/USD directional risks skewing higher?

AUD Nov 18 2024

Source: TradingView

Reinforcing the AUD/USD-Hang Seng link, the daily candlestick pattern in AUD/USD could also form a morning star if prices can grind towards the session highs during European and North American trade. RSI (14) has also diverged from price, signalling potential shifting directional risks and increasing the odds of a near-term bullish reversal.

Topside levels to watch include 0.6480, former downtrend support at 0.6505, and 0.6513 – a break above the latter could pave the way for an extended rally. On the downside, 0.6441 is a level to watch, offering a potential setup where longs can be established with a tight stop beneath for protection.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas AUD/USD Hang Seng

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

USD/NOK, NOK/JPY: Rate differentials and sentiment skew directional risks
By:
David Scutt
Today 05:17 AM
    USD_candlestick
    The US dollar, seasonality and what that could mean for December
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:23 AM
      Downward trend
      AUD/JPY, AUD/USD drop like a tonne of BRICS
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:00 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Can seasonality save the Aussie?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 1, 2024 11:06 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.