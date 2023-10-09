AUD/USD Outlook Hinges on Reaction to Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 1:55 PM
0 views
aus_04
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

AUD/USD Outlook: AUD/USD

AUD/USD trades in a narrow range after registering a fresh yearly low (0.6286) during the first of October, but the exchange rate may track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.6440) if it fails to clear the monthly high (0.6445).

AUD/USD Outlook Hinges on Reaction to Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA

AUD/USD struggled to hold its ground as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the official cash rate (OCR) at 4.10%, and the exchange rate may threaten the opening range for October as the central bank warns that ‘the economy is still experiencing a period of below-trend growth.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

It seems as though the RBA is reluctant to implement higher interest rates as Governor Michele Bullock and Co. reiterate that the ‘recent data are consistent with inflation returning to the 2–3 per cent target range over the forecast period,’ and the Australian Dollar may continue to underperform against its US counterpart as the Federal Reserve keeps the door open to pursue a more restrictive policy.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 10092023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

However, the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) may produce headwinds for the Greenback as both the headline and core rate are anticipated to show slowing inflation, and AUD/USD may attempt to retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.6445) should the data prints fuel speculation of seeing US interest rates unchanged over the remainder of the year.

At the same time, a stronger-than-expected CPI report may generate a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it puts pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to further combat inflation, and AUD/USD may track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.6440) as it appears to be reversing ahead of the monthly high (0.6445).

With that said, a downtick in the US CPI may prop up AUD/USD as it encourages the Fed to keep interest rates on hold, but the exchange rate may stage further attempts to test the November 2022 low (0.6272) if it fails to defend the opening range for October.

AUD/USD Price Chart – Daily

AUDUSD Daily Chart 10092023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

  • AUD/USD may attempt to extend the rebound from a fresh yearly low (0.6286) as it holds above the November 2022 low (0.6272), with a break/close above the 0.6380 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6410 (50% Fibonacci extension) region raising the scope for a run at the monthly high (0.6445).
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.6510 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6520 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) area back on the radar, which largely lines up with the September high (0.6522), but AUD/USD may track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.6440) if it fails to clear the monthly high (0.6445).
  • A breach below the monthly low (0.6286) brings the November 2022 low (0.6272) back on the radar, with a break/close below 0.6240 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) opening up the 2022 low (0.6170).

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Emerges Ahead of December 2022 Low

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD RSI Flirts with Overbought Zone

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

EUR/USD analysis: Euro falls amid raised geopolitical risks
Today 05:00 PM
USD Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil, Nasdaq Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 04:01 PM
Crude Oil, Gold Analysis: Examining the Impact of the Israel-Hamas Conflict
Today 03:54 PM
USD/ILS to Seven-Year High; Gold, Oil Rally as Geopolitical Tension Jumps
Today 03:41 PM
Gold price recovery is on the cards, but it will be hard work
Today 03:23 PM
S&P500 Forecasts: Stocks drop as geopolitical tensions rise in the Middle East
Today 12:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Research
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:02 AM
    aus_02
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY: Softening macro backdrop, BOJ threat amplify downside risks
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 3, 2023 03:00 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Faces RBA and US NFP Report
      By:
      David Song
      October 2, 2023 05:50 PM
        Downward trend
        AUD/USD support caves as USD continues melt up continues: Asian Open 28/09/23
        By:
        September 27, 2023 11:16 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.