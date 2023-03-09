Big Mac Index explained: using the Big Mac Index in trading

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Financial Writer
March 9, 2023 4:14 PM
17 views
Research
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Financial Writer

The Big Mac Index is a common measure of exchange rates, but can it be used to make trading decisions? Find out what the Big Mac Index is and how it works.

What is the Economist’s Big Mac Index?

The Big Mac Index was created by The Economist in 1986 as a way of measuring purchasing power parity (PPP). It started as just a humorous way of explaining the economic theory, but it’s now a recognised exchange rate evaluation technique.

PPP states that there is a theoretical exchange rate that would allow you to buy the same amount of goods and services in every country. So, the real exchange rate should equalise the prices charged for a basket of goods.

In this case, the basket of goods is a Big Mac – the fast-food chain’s most well-known product. A Big Mac uses the same ingredients in most countries (meat, bread, cheese, lettuce, and onions), making it an easy comparison.

For example, if a Big Mac costs £3.79 in the UK, it should cost $4.67 in the US – based on a USD/GBP exchange rate of 1.23 (at the time of writing).

How to calculate the Big Mac Index

The Big Mac Index is calculated by finding the price of the iconic burger in each country’s currency. It then divides the burger’s price in one currency by its price in another country. This gives the implied exchange rate.

See the Economist’s Big Mac Index

What does the Big Mac Index show?

The Big Mac Index shows the price of the iconic burger in different currencies, which gives us a baseline for what the exchange rate should be. This can then be used to judge whether a currency is over or undervalued by comparing the implied rate and the real exchange rate.

As the real exchange rate is driven by market forces of supply and demand, it can vary considerably from the fundamentals of a currency’s value.

For example, as of January 2023 a Big Mac cost £3.79 in the UK and $5.36 in the US. This implies an exchange rate of 1.41, but the actual rate at the time was 1.23. So, it can be argued the US dollar was overvalued by 14.8% at the time.

Here’s a table of the Big Mac Index data, as of January 2023, showing currencies against the British pound.

Country

Currency

% +/-

Country

Currency

% +/-

Country

Currency

% +/-

Britain

Pound

Base currency

India

Rupee

-45.7

Romania

Leu

-41.7

Argentina

Peso

13.7

Indonesia

Rupiah

-49.6

Saudi Arabia

Riyal

8.4

Australia

A$

9.5

Israel

Shekel

8.3

Singapore

S$

-4.2

Azerbaijan

Manat

-38.3

Japan

Yen

-32.5

South Africa

Rand

-37.9

Bahrain

Dinar

-3.4

Jordan

Dinar

-24.6

South Korea

Won

-15

Brazil

Real

-4.9

Kuwait

Dinar

-1.8

Sri Lanka

Rupee

6.9

Canada

C$

-2

Lebanon

Pound

-4.1

Sweden

Krona

20.4

Chile

Peso

1.7

Malaysia

Ringgit

-35.5

Switzerland

Franc

55.5

China

Yuan

-24.2

Mexico

Peso

-10.1

Taiwan

NT$

-47.1

Colombia

Peso

-10.9

Moldova

Leu

-31.8

Thailand

Baht

-16.4

Costa Rica

Colón

6.4

New Zealand

NZ$

4.5

Turkey

Lira

-14.5

Czech Rep.

Koruna

-3.3

Nicaragua 

Córdoba

-9.5

UAE

Dirham

5

Denmark

Krone

15.9

Norway

Krone

41.2

Ukraine

Hryvnia

-46.6

Egypt

Pound

-60.5

Oman

Rial

-21

United States

US$

14.8

Euro area

Euro

13.2

Pakistan

Rupee

-27.4

Uruguay

Peso

46.8

Guatemala

Quetzal

-26.2

Peru

Sol

-23.3

Venezuela

Bolívar

-41.7

Honduras 

Lempira

-13.3

Philippines

Peso

-39

Vietnam

Dong

-34.2

Hong Kong

HK$

-42.5

Poland

Zloty

-12.3

      

Hungary

Forint

-19.5

Qatar

Riyal

-17.6

      

Sources: McDonald’s; Refinitiv Datastream; IMF; Eurostat; LebaneseLira.org; Banque du Liban; The Economist

How to use the Big Mac Index in trading

The Big Mac Index has its uses in economics, but it can give traders some insights into market movements too. It’s important to note that it’s not an exact science, but it works the same way as attempting to predict stock market corrections.

In theory, an undervalued asset will rise to its true price over time, and an overvalued asset will revert down.

So, if a currency is overvalued on the Big Mac Index, it’s likely the actual exchange rate will correct to reflect the cost of goods over time. This won’t happen instantly, so the index isn’t useful over the short or medium term but can give insights into longer-term trends.

Is the Big Mac Index a good measure of PPP?

The Big Mac Index is seen as a good method of measuring PPP because, in theory, a Big Mac is the same in each country. So, the ingredient list provides an accurate and identical basket of goods to measure.
It’s also a good metric given that McDonald’s can be found in nearly every country, so the Big Mac Index can measure PPP where other reliable indices or official data aren't available.
However, in practice, Big Macs aren’t necessarily a perfect identical basket. They’re marketed differently and can even be made differently in different parts of the world. For example, in predominantly Hindu India, there are no beef burgers so a Big Mac there is the chicken Maharaja Mac.

Big Mac Index alternatives

The Big Mac Index has its uses in economics, but it can give traders some insights into market movements too. It’s important to note that it’s not an exact science, but it works the same way as attempting to predict stock market corrections.

In theory, an undervalued asset will rise to its true price over time, and an overvalued asset will revert down.

So, if a currency is overvalued on the Big Mac Index, it’s likely the actual exchange rate will correct to reflect the cost of goods over time. This won’t happen instantly, so the index isn’t useful over the short or medium term but can give insights into longer-term trends.

Is the Big Mac Index a good measure of PPP?

There are a lot of Big Mac alternatives that measure baskets of goods – and therefore PPP. Some are more serious indices from reputable data sources, while others are more humorous – as the Big Mac was intended to be.

Examples include:

  • Consumer Price Index – the CPI is a widely used measure of PPP. Each country has its CPI index that tracks the price of a weighted average market basket of consumer goods and services purchased by households in the given economy. The data is released periodically by each nation’s statistics agency. For example, The US CPI is released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the UK CPI is released by the Office of National Statistics
  • Tall Latte Index – this index was another creation from The Economist. It works in the same way as the Big Mac Index but follows the price of Starbucks’ Tall Lattes instead. It’s a much smaller data point than the Big Mac Index though, as it only compares the US dollar price against 16 other currencies
Related tags:

Latest market news

Japanese Yen technical forecast: USD/JPY bears face trend support
Yesterday 06:48 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups into FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
Yesterday 06:42 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
EUR/USD rate continues to defend January low
Yesterday 04:41 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.