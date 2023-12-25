Bitcoin 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview

Bitcoin recovered almost all of 2022’s losses in 2023, and the cryptocurrency is entering an historically bullish period in its 4-year halving cycle.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Monday 8:47 AM
Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

This is an excerpt from our full Bitcoin 2024 Outlook report, one of nine detailed reports about what to expect in the coming year.

Bitcoin 2023 in Review

 
As bad as 2022 was for Bitcoin, 2023 was just as good.“History doesn’t repeat, but it does rhyme” as they say, and experienced followers of the cryptocurrency no doubt recognize some similarities with past cycles.
 
From the ashes of the 2022 implosions of FTX, UST, and Celsius, Bitcoin rose like a phoenix from its lows near $16K to nearly triple to $45K in 2023, bolstered by hopes of a more accommodative macroeconomic environment, clearer regulation, and an imminent spot ETF in the US exposing the asset class to trillions of dollars of investable assets.
 

Bitcoin 2024 Outlook

With 2022’s crypto “winter” clearly behind us, Bitcoin has entered the most bullish period of its 4-year Halving cycle. For the uninitiated, the amount of new Bitcoin that is paid out to miners is cut in half roughly every four years, decreasing the inflation rate of Bitcoin’s supply and increasing its “stock-to-flow” ratio, a measure of a currency’s “hardness.”
 
As the chart below – one I’ve colloquially called “The Only Bitcoin Chart You’ll Ever Need” – shows, the cryptocurrency has historically rotated through three stages with remarkable consistency every 4 years:

1. “Crypto Winter” (Bull Market Peak to Bear Market Trough)

 
• Dec 2013 – January 2015 (58 weeks): -86%
• Dec 2017 – Dec 2018 (52 weeks): -84%
• Nov 2021 – Nov 2022 (54 weeks): -78%
 
2. “Crypto Spring” (Bear Market Trough to Bitcoin Halving):

• Jan 2015 – July 2016 (78 weeks): +377% trough-to-peak
• Dec 2018- May 2020 (74 weeks): +348% trough-to-peak
• Nov 2022 – Apr 2024 (72 weeks): +191% trough-to-peak (so far)
 
3. “Crypto Summer”/Mania Stage (Bitcoin Halving to Bull Market Peak):

• July 2016 – Dec 2017 (74 weeks): +2,873%
• May 2020 – Nov 2021 (78 weeks): +615%
• April 2024 - ???: TBD

the_only_bitcoin_chart_youll_ever_need_12222023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

If this historic pattern holds, it could point both to more potential upside in the first quarter of the year ahead of the Halvings in April, then an acceleration from there if Bitcoin enters another mania stage as we’ve seen after previous Halvings. Of course, past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results, and even if we are in the early innings of another bullish cycle, it’s worth noting that there will likely be bumps along the way. As the chart below shows, previous bull markets in Bitcoin have all seen 40-60% drawdowns before reaching their ultimate peak. Since the bottom late last year, this cycle has only seen a mere -
20% pullback:

bitcoindrawdowns12222023

Source: Glassnode

Check out the full Bitcoin guide below, where we look at some potential catalysts that could drive Bitcoin in 2024 and beyond:

Market Outlook Bitcoin

Related tags: Bitcoin USD Crypto

Latest market news

AUDUSD 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 08:43 PM
The January Effect: A Comprehensive Historical Review
Yesterday 05:15 PM
EUR/USD 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 12:50 PM
Gold 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 26, 2023 09:27 PM
EUR/USD 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 26, 2023 11:40 AM
AUDUSD 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2023 10:40 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

Graphic of trading data chart
USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
By:
Michael Boutros
December 4, 2023 04:55 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    USD Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500, Bitcoin Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    November 6, 2023 05:00 PM
      An office of traders with multiple trading screens
      Markets 4x4: What caught our eye during Asian trade
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 24, 2023 04:49 AM
        Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        September 29, 2023 02:58 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.