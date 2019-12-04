BOC Optimism and Firmer WTI Boosts CAD

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 4, 2019 9:21 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

BOC Optimism and Firmer WTI Boosts CAD | CAD/JPY, WTI

BOC held rates as expected, although their statement was optimistic enough to send the Canadian dollar sharply higher.

The statement was indeed one of optimism, although not hawkish as there is clearly no bias to raise rates. But with a relatively high OCR of 1.75%, it leaves BOC vulnerable to easing in 2020 if data turns against their forecasts. Particularly if trade talks sour. Going forward, we’ll be keeping a close eye on consumer spending and housing activity as they’ll likely hold the key as to whether they’ll remain neutral or seek to ease in future.

Summary of BOC statement:

  • Maintained OCT at 1.75%
  • Evidence that the global economy is stabilizing
  • Growth slowed as expected, but still expected to edge higher over the next couple of years
  • Housing investment, population growth, low mortgage rates and consumer spending (via higher wages) was a source of strength
  • Investment spending unexpectedly slowed; we’ll continue to monitor its momentum
  • CPI remains on target, and we expect it to track close to 2% over the next 2 years
  • Future rate decision guided by adverse impact of conflicts against resilience of Canada’s economy (most notably consumer spending and housing activity)

 

Whilst the positive outlook was clearly a major factor in CAD strength, firmer oil prices also played a part too after a surprise inventory drawdown. WTI enjoyed its most bullish session since September’s oil spike and, if forward returns are to be believed, we could see oil prices rally in mid-December as historically they have rebounded 3-months after an price spike.

Technically, WTI sits just below 58.77 resistance within a bullish channel. It’s clearly a pivotal level as it has acted as both support and resistance in recent months, so with prices stalling beneath it, bears could be tempted to fade into move (at least over the near-term). Yet if prices break above 58.77 we’re in a new range and this could likely further support CAD strength.

 



CAD/JPY: There have been a few twists and turns along the way, but the bullish wedge pattern remains in play. We have been following CAD/JPY closely has it drifted towards the August trendline, as it was either going to bounce off the trendline and confirm the wedge or invalidate both. Whilst the bounce did occur, bearish price action this week looked set to invalidate the wedge, only to see bullish range expansion take it back up to Monday’s high in breakneck speed.

For now, momentum favours the bull-cap so we’re looking for a break higher.

  • Bias remains bullish above the trendline / 81.52 low wedge target remains around 83.50
  • A break above 82.62 assumes bullish continuation, leaving traders the option to wait for a break, or assume the break by seeking dips above the trendline (this potentially increases reward to risk ratio, with the added risk it doesn’t breakout).
Related tags: Crude Oil Forex

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Snap Back Propels EUR/USD to Resistance
June 16, 2023 08:00 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
June 16, 2023 07:47 PM
Nasdaq extends winning streak
June 16, 2023 06:24 PM
EUR/USD Post-ECB Rally Puts April High in Sight
June 16, 2023 06:02 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Hits- What’s Next?
June 16, 2023 03:34 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks head for a strong weekly gain
June 16, 2023 01:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Research
Crude oil outlook: WTI extends recovery
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 7, 2023 04:30 PM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    Crude oil outlook: WTI erases losses
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 6, 2023 05:00 PM
      FXEU Oil Trading
      Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Bears Charge into Critical Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      May 30, 2023 03:35 PM
        Research
        Crude Oil, Gold Analysis: RBNZ hike, UK CPI data and Fed minutes loom
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 24, 2023 05:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.