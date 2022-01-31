BoE preview: BoE set for two consecutive hikes?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 31, 2022 7:24 AM
25 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

When will the BoE rate decision be announced?

The BoE interest rate decision is due to be announced on Thursday February 3rd at 12:00 midday.

What to expect?

In December the BoE voted 8-1 in favour of raising interest rates by 0.1%, a move which caught the market off guard, given the 7-2 vote to in favour of keeping interest rates on hold the month before. Yet with CPI rising to 5.1% YoY on November, policy makers were clearly uncomfortable with such elevated levels of inflation and were confidence that the UK labour market was able to pick up the slack from the furlough scheme.

Since then, inflation continued to rise, reaching 5.4% in December the highest level since 1992. Inflation is expected to continue rising, with the BoE suggesting that it could reach 6% by the start of the second quarter as energy prices continue to rise. The current Russia Ukraine geopolitical tensions mean that energy prices are unlikely to ease any time soon. Furthermore, BoE governor Andrew Bailey said in a speech that firms were considering raising prices and wages this year at a pace which would add to the inflationary picture.

Meanwhile, the Omicron hit to the economy is expected to be brief and contained as the government has already reversed the Plan B restrictions.

Rising inflation expectations and easing COVID concerns could see the BoE raise interest rates again on Thursday, which would mark the second hike in under two months.  According to the CME BoE watch tool, the markets is 100% pricing in a rate hike this week to 0.5%.

However, BoE officials have been unusually quiet since the last meeting, so a February rate hike is still not a done deal. Given that it has been fully priced in, a decision not to hike could provoke a larger reaction.

New growth forecasts will also be published. Will the BoE see the need to raise interest rates much above neutral to tame inflation? Currently the market sees rates to rise to the pre-pandemic 0.75% in May and 1.25% by November.

Learn more about the BoE

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD is extending gains from the 1.3360 low reached las week. The price has retaken a key resistance at 1.3450, which along with a bullish MACD are keeping buyer’s hopeful of further gains.

Immediate resistance csa be seen at 1.3480 the 50 sma on the 4 hour chart. A break above here could open the door to 1.3525 last week’s high a move above here could see the buyers gain momentum.

On the flip side, failure to hold over 1.3450 could see the price fall back towards 1.3350 and 1.3240.

 
Related tags: Forex BOE Trade Ideas GBP USD

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
Today 06:13 PM
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision
Today 06:04 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Lying in Wait
Today 03:17 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
Today 10:04 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK stocks muted in wake of US gains, mild China CPI
Today 07:22 AM
USD/JPY Ranges in Ascending Channel After Failing to Test May High
Yesterday 07:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Australian dollar analysis: Will AUD/USD break 0.6710 resistance?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 05:56 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD outlook: US jobless claims jump but bigger risks next week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:42 PM
      Research
      Canadian dollar analysis: BOC surprises with a hike, USD/CAD falls to trendline support
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      June 7, 2023 02:24 PM
        Research
        EUR/USD forecast: Some stability
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 7, 2023 12:01 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.