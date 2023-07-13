British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bull Flag Formation Unfolds

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 1:08 PM
21 views
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD approaches the April 2022 high (1.3167) as a bull-flag formation appears to be unfolding, with the recent advance in the exchange rate pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory for the first time in 2023.

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bull Flag Formation Unfolds

GBP/USD continues to trade to fresh yearly highs in July as it extends the advance following the larger-than-expected slowdown in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the move above 70 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further advance in the exchange rate like the price action from 2021.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

UK Economic Calendar

UK Economic Calendar 07132023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

Looking ahead, the update to the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) may sway GBP/USD as Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey argues that ‘both price and wage increases at current rates are not consistent with the inflation target,’ and signs of sticky inflation may generate a bullish reaction in the British Pound as it puts pressure on the central bank to pursue a more restrictive policy.

However, a marked slowdown in the UK CPI may lead to a wider dissent within the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) amid the 7 to 2 split seen at the June meeting, and it remains to be seen if Governor Bailey and Co. will alter the forward guidance at the next interest rate decision on August 3 as ‘CPI inflation was expected to fall significantly further during the course of the year.’

Until then, developments coming out of the US may also influence GBP/USD as the Federal Reserve is expected to implement higher interest rates later this month, and a hawkish rate-hike may prop up the Greenback as the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) show a steeper path for the Fed Funds rate.

CME FedWatch Tool 07132023

Source: CME

However, the CME FedWatch Tool reflects growing speculation for a looming change in Fed policy as it now shows a greater than 80% probability of seeing the benchmark interest rate at 5.25% to 5.50% in December, and the US Dollar may face headwinds ahead of the FOMC decision on June 26 as the central bank appears to be nearing the end of its hiking-cycle.

With that said, recent price action may lead to a test of the April 2022 high (1.3167) as GBP/USD extends the series of higher highs and lows carried over from last week, and the move above 70 in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is likely to be accompanied by a further advance in the exchange rate like the price action from 2021.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 07132023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • A bull flag formation appears to be unfolding as GBP/USD clears the June high (1.2848), with the advance in the exchange rate pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory for the first time in 2023.
  • GBP/USD may continue to trade to fresh yearly highs as long as the RSI holds above 70, with a move above the April 2022 high (1.3167) opening up the 1.3410 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.3500 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) region, which includes the March 2022 high (1.3438).
  • However, failure to break/close above the 1.3140 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.3210 (50% Fibonacci extension) area may curb the bullish reaction action in GBP/USD, with a move below the 1.3000 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) handle bringing the 1.2850 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2900 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region back on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/CAD Reveres Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Snap July Opening Range

EUR/USD Clears Monthly Opening Range to Eye April High

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: GBP/USD David Song

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Plunge Searches Support
Today 06:10 PM
Nasdaq makes 12-month high on more inflation news
Today 06:06 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?
Today 04:14 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY at support, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Uptrends Continue
Today 03:19 PM
S&P500 Outlook: Stocks extend gains driven by easing inflation
Today 01:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 13, 2023
Today 12:50 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest GBP/USD articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
GBP/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:56 AM
    Close-up of Union Jack flag
    British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils - Q3 Breakout Levels
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    July 7, 2023 03:48 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      GBP/USD outlook: US dollar in sharp focus
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 5, 2023 12:40 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 29, 2023 06:48 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.