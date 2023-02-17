British Pound technical forecast: GBP/USD dives towards support

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
February 17, 2023 2:08 PM
218 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

British Pound technical forecast: GBP/USD weekly trade levels

  • British Pound holds December highs- reverses back into downtrend support
  • GBP/USD threat remains for further losses medium-term
  • Sterling resistance ~1.2156, 1.2448, 1.2773– support 1.1783-1.1841, 1.1632/44 (key),

The British Pound plunged more than 4.2% off the January highs with GBP/USD now approaching initial trend support near the yearly low. While an outside-weekly reversal suggests some downside exhaustion here, Sterling remains vulnerable to a deeper correction while below this week’s high. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly technical chart.

Discuss this GBP/USD setup and more in the Weekly Strategy Webinars beginning February 27th.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Weekly

British Pound Price Chart GBP USD Weekly Sterling Trade Outlook GBPUSD Technical Forecast 2172023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: The British Pound has been trading within the January range since the start of the month with a reversal off Fibonacci resistance at 1.2448 taking GBP/USD back into downtrend support.

The focus is on a possible reaction off a key technical confluence at 1.1783-1.1841- a region defined by the 100% extension of the recent decline and the objective 2023 opening-range low. Ultimately, a break / weekly close below the 2020 low-week close / 38.2% retracement at 1.1632/44 is needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend.

Initial resistance stands with the 52-week moving average (currently ~1.2156) with a breach above the yearly highs exposing pitchfork resistance around the February 2019 low at ~1.2773- an area of interest for possible exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Weekly (2009 Price Parallel)

British Pound Price Chart GBP USD Weekly Sterling Trade Outlook 2009 Parallel GBPUSD Technical Fo

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

A parallel of the 2009 rally (pink) suggests a period of consolidation here into these support zones before a larger correction lower. For context, Sterling remained rangebound for nearly 230 days before breaking decisively – the current GBP/USD range is roughly 90-days in.

Bottom line: The British Pound remains vulnerable to further losses but is quickly approaching initial support levels near the January low. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch towards 1.1640. Rallies should be capped by this week’s high IF price is heading lower. I’ll publish an updated British Pound short-term outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 UK US Economic Calendar - GBP USD Key Data Releases - GBPUSD Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

 

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: GBP USD Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Japanese Yen technical forecast: USD/JPY bears face trend support
Yesterday 06:48 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups into FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
Yesterday 06:42 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
EUR/USD rate continues to defend January low
Yesterday 04:41 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
US dollar price action setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
March 10, 2023 07:40 PM
    Market chart
    Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, DAX
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 17, 2023 08:40 AM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      UK CPI Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 14, 2023 11:00 AM
        Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, USD/CAD
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 10, 2023 08:09 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.