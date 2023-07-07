Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 2:59 PM
4 views
Downtrend arrow
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Brazilian Real Talking Points:

  • The Brazilian Real showed weakness against both the US Dollar and the Euro this week, although the move in EUR/BRL may retain more attraction for those looking for Real weakness given the larger technical context.
  • EUR/BRL continued to show bullish price action after breaking above the falling wedge formation last week. This week, price set a fresh higher-high and has pulled back for a test of higher-low support at prior resistance.
  • I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar on Tuesday at 1PM ET. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

 

The Brazilian Real opened the week with some considerable weakness. I had looked into the matter last week as rate cut bets were getting priced-in for Brazil, which had helped USD/BRL to print its first green weekly bar since late-May.

But, the US Dollar had issues of its own on Friday after the release of Non-farm Payrolls triggered a bearish run in the currency, which ended up erasing a large portion of that gain.

EUR/BRL, on the other hand, has filled in quite attractively for bulls. Over the past two weeks I’ve been highlighting a possible reversal setup in the EUR/BRL pair as a falling wedge formation had built.

Two weeks ago, price in the pair tested a key point of support, but was unable to close below the Fibonacci level at 5.1987. Bulls forced the break a week later, but resistance held at a key spot on the chart around the 5.3100 level. This week saw bulls press the breakout beyond that level to a fresh monthly high, and the corresponding pullback has thus far held higher-low support at that prior spot of resistance, shown in green on the below chart.

 

EUR/BRL Daily Price Chart

eurbrl daily 7723Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/BRL via Tradingview

 

EUR/BRL Shorter-Term

 

For Brazilian Real bears, EUR/BRL could continue to hold some attraction given that print of a fresh monthly high along with the potential for higher-low support. But – bulls will need to continue to hold the line and for that, they’re largely looking for a continued hawkish stance from the European Central Bank without a negative data item coming into the equation that causes market participants to re-think those rate hike expectations around the ECB.

 

EUR/BRL Four-Hour Chart

eurbrl four hour 7723Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/BRL via Tradingview

 

USD/BRL

 

Last week I highlighted an evening star pattern in USD/BRL and that formation failed to continue, as bulls showed a strong response to start the week and ultimately helped to drive price up to the Fibonacci level at 4.9376. That level held the highs on Thursday but what happened on Friday brings question marks to the bullish theme as sellers erased most of the Thursday breakout.

 

USD/BRL Daily Price Chart

usdbrl daily 7723Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD/BRL via Tradingview

 

USD/BRL Longer-Term

 

While near-term direction remains unclear, there remains potential for longer-term support around the 4.7520 level that I had looked at last week. That argument would still be relatively young as all that we’ve had was two weeks of support, combined with a hold above that level this week. But, if bulls can continue to defend that level there could possibly be the return of USD-strength. And given the monetary scenario, with Copom possibly nearing cuts while the Fed continues to talk up hikes, there could remain some fundamental motivation for such a scenario to develop.

 

USD/BRL Weekly Price Chart

usdbrl weekly 7723Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD/BRL via Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: James Stanley USD BRL Brazil

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD/JPY Susceptible to Test of Channel Support amid RSI Sell Signal
Today 08:25 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trendline Snap Back, CPI on Deck
Today 07:15 PM
Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
Today 07:15 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils - Q3 Breakout Levels
Today 03:48 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Today 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
Today 01:57 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest James Stanley articles

Federal reserve USD $100 note
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trendline Snap Back, CPI on Deck
By:
James Stanley
Today 07:15 PM
    Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Coiling into NFP
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 07:49 PM
      USA flag
      US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Key Resistance, PMI, NFP on Deck
      By:
      James Stanley
      July 5, 2023 08:23 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        July 3, 2023 04:51 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.