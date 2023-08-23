Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Sets Up for Pullback

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 2:09 PM
20 views
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD Talking Points:

  • USD/CAD has been one of the cleaner major FX pairs for USD bulls and this morning showed yet another fresh two-month high when the pair pushed up for a test at the 1.3600 handle.
  • This morning’s breakout has so far failed and that’s now showing an extended upper wick on the daily chart, which highlights deeper pullback potential. The 1.3500 level that I’ve been following has already shown a few different support bounces after setting resistance earlier in August.
  • I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar on Tuesday at 1PM ET. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

 

US Dollar strength has come back to life over the past month and few major FX markets show that as cleanly as USD/CAD. This morning marked yet another fresh two-month-high for the pair as USD/CAD pushed up for a test of the 1.3600 handle, but that was just before the release of US PMIs that all printed below expectations, helping to elicit a pullback in the USD. In USD/CAD this has produced an upper wick on the daily bar highlighting failure of that breakout – and this also puts emphasis back on the 1.3500 level that’s already been tested a few times as support, after showing as resistance earlier in the month of August.

 

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

usdcad daily 82323

Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/CAD on Tradingview

 

USD/CAD Shorter-Term

 

As looked at over the past couple of weeks, the breakout in USD/CAD has been aggressive and that was before price mounted above the 1.3500 psychological level.

But, since then the rally has built in an uneven manner, showing as a rising wedge formation. These formations are often approached with aim of bearish reversals and in this case, that could be a simple lead-in to a pullback type of scenario.

As you can see from the four-hour chart below price has already started to venture through the bottom of that formation, and this opens the door for a re-test of the 1.3500 handle. And if that can’t hold the low, then 1.3480 comes into the picture, followed by 1.3450. The next zone of key support runs from 1.3394-1.3404 and if that doesn’t hold then the bullish breakout will begin to look like a failure. The next key zone after that is the 1.3321-1.3338 area that was last in play as higher-low support two weeks ago.

 

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

usdcad four hour 82323 

Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/CAD on Tradingview

 

USD/CAD Big Picture

 

Taking a step back to the weekly chart and bullish potential remains in the pair and given how quickly the August breakout has priced-in, a pullback here could make sense for bullish continuation scenarios.

For the longer-term theme, the notable item was the solidification of support that held through late-June and most of July, which allowed for the falling wedge formation to build. The directional break that’s since shown in August has remained strong for much of the move which is why a pullback from a shorter-term rising wedge formation can still allow for bulls to remain the drivers seat, as long as support continues to be defended.

On the resistance side of the coin, the 1.3652 Fibonacci level looms large. This was support in Q1 before becoming resistance in Q2 and, eventually, was the last resistance touch before bears went for break in June trade. Bears ultimately failed, eventually finding support at the long-term bullish trendline which set the low last month.

Above 1.3652, there’s a longer-term zone of interest running from 1.3850-1.3900. This was a group of failed higher lows in 2020 trade that have since come back to show two separate instances of resistance over the past year.

 

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

usdcad weekly 82323 

Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/CAD on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas and Alerts Trade Ideas Canada CAD USD/CAD

Latest market news

Nasdaq leads rally as bond yields fall, all eyes on Nvidia earnings
Today 06:10 PM
Crude Oil Short-term Outlook: Oil Spill Searches for Support
Today 03:01 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise with Nvidia, PMIs in focus
Today 01:03 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 23, 2023
Today 12:16 PM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:42 AM
Iron ore rally faces its next big test
Today 06:01 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas and Alerts articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Sets Up for Pullback
By:
James Stanley
Today 06:09 PM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Got the Break but Can They Drive the Trend?
    By:
    James Stanley
    August 21, 2023 07:44 PM
      Forex trading
      Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Support Bounce, EUR/JPY 14 Year Highs
      By:
      James Stanley
      August 21, 2023 05:56 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
        By:
        James Stanley
        August 18, 2023 06:57 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.