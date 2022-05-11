Can Silver hang on?

May 11, 2022 2:30 PM
11 views
downtrend chart

As the coronavirus hit China in February 2020, Silver (XAG/USD) sold off and reached a low of 11.64.  However, by the week of August 3rd of that same year, as gold was making all-time highs, silver bounced to its highest level since February 2013, near 29.85.  Since then, Silver has been moving lower in a descending triangle, with the exception of the week of February 1st, 2021 when the folks from Wall Street bets got a hold of the metal and drove the price briefly above the top trendline to a new local high of 30.08.  With interest rates and the US Dollar rising over the past 3 weeks though, Silver has taken a turn to the downside.  This week, price has traded through the bottom trendline of the descending triangle, reaching its lowest level since July 2020 and just above horizontal support dating to the week of July 1st, 2016, near 21.14.

20220511 xagusd weekly

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a daily timeframe, one can get a clearer picture of just how much Silver has fallen since April 18th, when price was trading at high as 26.22.  Since then, the precious metal has lost over 19%!  If price can break through the horizontal support level of 21.14, it can fall to the 261.8% Fibonacci extension from the low of April 6th to the highs on April 18th near 20.74.  Below there, price can fall to the 200 week Moving Average at 20.22 (see weekly chart).  However, notice that the RSI is in oversold territory, an indication that price may be ready for a bounce. Horizontal resistance from the May 2nd low sits just above at 22.12.  If price breaks above, additional horizontal resistance is at 23.28 and then the 200 Day Moving Average at 23.69.

20220511 xagusd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Silver (XAG/USD) has tumbled over 19% since April 18th.  Will the fall continue, or the yesterday’s move prove to be a false breakdown below the long-term horizontal support from the descending triangle?  If price can hold yesterday’s low of 21.18 and the long-term support, there may be some hope for the precious metal!

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Silver XAG USD

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Set for Break in Q3
Today 04:27 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
Today 03:27 PM
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
Today 01:25 PM
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
Today 11:54 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:14 AM
Gold considers a bounce from key support, USD/JPY taps 145
Today 05:14 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Oil refinery
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:27 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 01:25 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 11:54 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Today 07:14 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.