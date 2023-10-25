Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Eyes Yearly High with BoC on Hold

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Wednesday 1:16 PM
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD

USD/CAD trades to a fresh monthly high (1.3810) as the Bank of Canada (BoC) keeps the overnight interest rate at 5.00%, and the exchange rate may stage further attempts to test the yearly high (1.3862) as it appears to be tracking the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3594).

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Eyes Yearly High with BoC on Hold

USD/CAD clears the opening range for October as the BoC warns that ‘past interest rate increases are dampening economic activity,’ and it remains to be seen if Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. will adjust the forward guidance at its next meeting on December 6 as the central bank ‘is prepared to raise the policy rate further if needed.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

Until then, the Canadian Dollar may underperform against its US counterpart as the Federal Reserve keeps the door open to implement higher interest rates, but the update to the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index may drag on the Greenback as the report is anticipated to show slowing inflation.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 10252023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

The core PCE, the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, is seen narrowing to 3.7% in September from 3.9% per annum the month prior, and evidence of slower price growth may keep the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on the sidelines as Chairman Jerome Powell warns that ‘financial conditions have tightened significantly in recent months.’

However, a stronger-than-expected core PCE print may keep USD/CAD afloat as it puts pressure on the Fed to further combat inflation, and the exchange rate may stage further attempts to test the yearly high (1.3862) as it clears the opening range for October.

With that said, developments coming out of the US may influence the near-term outlook for USD/CAD as the BoC moves to the sidelines, and USD/CAD may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3594).

USD/CAD Price Chart –Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 10252023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD appears to be tracking the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3590) as it clears the monthly opening range, with a close above 1.3810 (161.8% Fibonacci extension) raising the scope for a test of the yearly high (1.3862).
  • Next area of interest comes in around the 2022 high (1.3978), but failure to clear the March high (1.3862) may keep USD/CAD within the yearly range.
  • Lack of momentum to hold above 1.3630 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) may push USD/CAD towards the moving average, with a breach of the monthly low (1.3562) opening up the 1.3440 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region.

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Stalls Again at Former Support Zone

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rebounds Ahead of Australia CPI

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: USD/CAD BOC Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold
Today 07:41 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Faces BoJ and Fed Rate Decisions
Today 05:55 PM
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Back to Near Flat on the Week
Today 05:42 PM
Nasdaq bounces back on better tech earnings
Today 04:31 PM
Oil Short-term Outlook: Crude Spills into Support
Today 03:40 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
Today 02:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CAD articles

Forex trading
US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold
By:
James Stanley
Today 07:41 PM
    Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Today 01:33 PM
      mexico_05
      US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GPB/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold
      By:
      James Stanley
      October 24, 2023 07:59 PM
        Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Bulls Wrestle with Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        October 20, 2023 03:24 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.