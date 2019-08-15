Central Bank of Mexico Surprises Market and Cuts Rates by 25bps

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
August 15, 2019 12:03 PM
1 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The Central Bank of Mexico cut overnight interest rates by 25bps, to 8.00%.  Consensus was for unchanged and it was the first time the Central Bank cut rates since 2014.  One board member voted to keep rates unchanged at 8.25%.  Members cited geopolitical risks and worries over a global slowdown as reasons for the rate cut.

USD/MXN spiked immediately to a high of 19.7624, however has reversed aggressively and has since pulled back toward 19.6000. 

There is a short-term resistance zone at 19.7500/19.7700.  This area has been rejected 5 times since Monday and may continue act as important resistance in the short term. 

Market chart tracking the USD against the Mexican Peso. Published in Aug 2019 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

 

However, a longer-term daily chart shows that price action has been stuck in a symmetrical triangle since April 2018, between the roughly 18.00 and 21.00. 

Market chart tracking the USD against the Mexican Peso. Published in Aug 2019 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

As we are coiling towards the apex of this triangle, note the approximate breakout levels of the triangle, which are currently 20.00 on the upper trendline, and 19.00 on the lower trendline. A break through either of these trendlines may determine the next long-term direction for USD/MXN.


Related tags: Interest rates Mexico USD Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
Yesterday 06:53 PM
USD/JPY post-NFP recovery puts US CPI in focus
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dollar Forecast: USD weakens despite strong NFP - Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:49 PM
Indices rally on stronger jobs report, but data negative for rate cuts
Yesterday 02:55 PM
WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
Yesterday 01:26 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stock rise after Apple beats & despite a stronger NFP
Yesterday 12:58 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Interest rates articles

Federal reserve name plaque on building
US dollar analysis: Fed threads the needle, still sees no cuts
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
May 3, 2023 07:31 PM
    Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
    A guide to the banking crisis: What happened and what comes next?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    March 28, 2023 08:12 AM
      BoE lifts interest rates to highest since 2008
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 23, 2023 12:35 PM
        Research
        Fed meeting preview: Dollar Index at 1-month lows ahead of tight decision
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        March 20, 2023 06:04 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.