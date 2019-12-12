Christine Lagarde Neither a Dove nor a Hawk at First ECB Meeting

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
December 12, 2019 10:21 AM
1 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

As expected, the ECB left Deposit Rates on hold at -0.5% in Christine Lagarde’s first meeting as President of the ECB.  The ECB reiterated forward guidance and expects rates at present levels until “inflation outlook robustly converges to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2%”.  The Committee also said that they have all tools available to combat low inflation, however they did raise their inflation outlook slightly for 2022 to 1.6%. As a result, there was a pop in many of the EUR pairs, however they were quickly negated.  In the Q&A afterwards, Christine Lagarde mentioned that Europe is not near “Japanification”, while proclaiming she is “neither a dove nor a hawk but aims to be a wise owl”. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The move higher in EUR/GBP could be attributed to the comments, but also the lack of liquidity due to the pending results of the UK Elections today.  (Although technicals should never be relied upon to trade in isolation, they should play less of a factor, or even no factor at all, today because the elections for GBP pairs.)

EUR/USD had a quick pop as well, however on a daily chart price kissed the 200 Day Moving Average and pulling back.  Although the day is still far from over, a close below 1.1135 would form a shooting star, which is an indication of a possible move lower.  Also notice how each time over the past 2 months EUR/USD has traded up to 1.1150 it has been rejected.  There is also a downward sloping trendline from late September which comes across near 1.1160.  If price can get above those resistance levels, the 61.8% retracement from the Jun2 21st highs to the October 1st lows sits just above at 1.1207.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Horizonal support comes across at 1.1107, and then the 38.2% and the 50% levels from the low on November 29th to today’s highs.  Below there is horizontal support at 1.1030.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

(As of the time of this writing, it appears a trade deal between the US and China may be finalized.  DXY is moving higher and EUR/USD lower.   This continues to be a fluid situation. )


Related tags: Dollar Euro Interest rates Sterling USD ECB Forex Central Bank EUR GBP

Latest market news

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
Today 07:54 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Bullish trend intact as key data eyed
Today 05:00 PM
Gold short-term price outlook: XAU/USD breakout pending
Today 05:00 PM
Major indices stabilize, absent news, real economy still strong
Today 04:33 PM
USD/CAD to face stickiness in core US PCE
Today 04:21 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY breaks out despite bearish seasonality
Today 03:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Forex Friday: Risk OFF
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 24, 2023 12:00 PM
    Research
    USD/JPY: Dollar likely to resume higher after slow start
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 27, 2023 04:17 PM
      Research
      FOMC minutes instant insight: A touch of hawkishness leaves a 50bps rate hike on the table
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 22, 2023 07:21 PM
        Research
        Markets mixed as investors eye bigger events
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2023 01:07 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.