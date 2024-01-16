Circle IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Circle

The Circle IPO is anticipated post-SEC review, conditional on market and other factors, potentially as soon as the first half of 2024.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 2:11 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

What Do We Know About the Circle IPO?

Circle Internet Financial, known for its issuance of the USDC stablecoin, has taken a major step towards becoming a publicly-traded company by filing a confidential draft S-1 document with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The specifics regarding the number of shares and their price range remain undecided.

This move to IPO follows Circle's previous attempt to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2021, which fell through.

The IPO is anticipated post-SEC review, conditional on market and other factors, potentially as soon as the first half of 2024.

What is Circle?

Founded in 2013, Circle has become a significant player in the cryptocurrency space, primarily known as the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

Launched in 2018, USDC is a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, with a current market capitalization exceeding $25 billion as of January 2024. Despite recent market downturns and internal restructuring, including layoffs, Circle has maintained a strong presence in the digital currency market.

circle_ipo_getty_images_01162023

Source: Getty Images.

How Much is Circle Worth?

Previously, Circle's valuation reached approximately $9 billion in a 2022 deal for a public listing through a SPAC. However, after the deal's termination, the exact valuation in the upcoming IPO remains to be seen. Despite market challenges and the collapse of major crypto firms like FTX, Circle has shown resilience and growth potential.

Is Circle Profitable?

Given Circle has been a private company for its entire existence, we don’t have clear information on how, or to what extent, Circle is profitable. However, its significant market capitalization and sustained presence in the stablecoin market, despite industry fluctuations, indicate a strong business footing. The upcoming IPO might shed more light on its financial health.

What is Circle’s Business Model?

Circle’s primary business revolves around the issuance and governance of USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. This allows for stable value transactions in the volatile cryptocurrency market. The model benefits from the increasing adoption of digital currencies and the need for stable, reliable assets in crypto trading, as well as higher interest rates that the company can earn while holding traders’ cash.

Who are Circle’s Competitors?

Circle's main competitor in the stablecoin arena is Tether, with a market cap of around $95 billion. However, the stablecoin market is growing, with various other players emerging. Circle’s move to go public might further intensify competition in this sector.

Who Owns Circle?

Circle's investor base includes prominent entities like Goldman Sachs Group Inc., General Catalyst Partners, BlackRock Inc., Fidelity Management and Research LLC, and Marshall Wace LLP. Notably, Coinbase, a major cryptocurrency exchange, took a stake in Circle and committed to USDC's long-term success.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: IPO Insights Crypto Stocks

Latest market news

USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
Today 12:42 AM
USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
Today 12:05 AM
Panera Bread IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Panera Bread
Yesterday 11:22 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD Slammed to the 200-Day Moving Average
Yesterday 07:31 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Ignores Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 06:15 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Technical Tuesday – January 16, 2024
Yesterday 05:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest IPO articles

Grains in field close-up
Panera Bread IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Panera Bread
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 11:22 PM
    Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    December 1, 2023 03:41 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Shein IPO: Everything you need to know about Shein
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Ryan Thaxton
      November 30, 2023 05:12 PM
        channel_03-LONC02G510KMD6R
        IPO stocks outlook: Arm, Instacart, VinFast, Klaviyo & Birkenstock
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 3, 2023 04:27 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.