Crypto rallies despite SEC actions

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 2:43 PM
2 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Stocks were mixed at midday as traders battle the current malaise ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, moved to new lows suggesting no great concerns. Coinbase, the listed crypto exchange, was sued by the SEC and ten state regulators, a day after competitor Binance faced its ire. Bitcoin and other crypto tokens rallied. China’s economic recovery saw more bad news, but the World Bank remained upbeat on global growth.

Virtual Golf?

Absent significant market news, a shock merger in the Golf world and the launch of Apples virtual reality headset provides much needed entertainment. A year after upstart Saudi-backed LIV Golf challenged the longstanding professional PGA tour the two have now agreed to merge. Golf fans everywhere will welcome the news, bringing golf stars back into one competition. Meanwhile, the Apple Vision Pro virtual reality headset (starting at $3500) is being heralded as virtual realities’ ‘iPhone’ moment – maybe when the price point drops. Together, the combined golf tour and headset could be making Virtual Golf the Dad Gift of 2024 …

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

China’s economic challenges

Chinese economic woes increase. Tech giant Alibaba reportedly cut worker pay last week, garnering a lot of public attention. China’s top financial firm CITIC Securities is believed to have lowered the base salary of workers at its investment bank division by 10-15%. This comes following reports earlier this year about large Chinese financial firms sharply cutting annual bonuses by 30-50%.

Rising concerns among the public tends to limit consumer spending, adding to problems for China’s economy. Local governments are facing revenue problems due to the poor property market in China, which is a major source of their revenue. Some local governments are said to have trouble paying debt obligations, although the central government continues to say that it will back the local governments. Default is less likely, but the financial difficulties reduce the odds that we’ll see fiscal stimulus.

World Bank still expects growth

The World Bank boosted its 2023 global growth forecast today, while trimming back its outlook for 2024. Forecasters were impressed with the resiliency of world economies this year, outside of China, but worried about higher interest rates and China's ongoing problems may limit growth opportunities for next year.

Bottom line – risk-hold?

Financial markets appear to be on risk-hold again today with no clear direction for many asset classes until next week’s Fed meeting.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • The Nasdaq 100 was up 0.2%, the broadly-based Russell 2000 was up 2.3%, and the S&P 500 was unchanged
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, continues to fall to an 18-month low at 14.3
  • Crypto stocks bounced, despite news that Coinbase faces legal action. Bitcoin rallied 3.4% at $26,661. Coinbase shares fell sharply at the open and is now down 16%
  • The FTSE 100 and DAX rose 0.4% and flat, respectively

Currencies and Bonds

  • The dollar index was unchanged against a basket of currencies this morning, at 104.2, after advancing when the debt ceiling deal was completed
  • Yields on 2-year and 10-year Treasuries rose marginally to 4.52% and 3.69%, respectively

Commodities

  • Crude oil prices saw profit taking after a recent bounce, off 0.6% to $71.75 per barrel, after the market removed all of the premium originally put into the market following the OPEC+ announcement this weekend of more cuts to output
  • Gold prices fell 0.7% to $1,980 per ounce
  • Grain and oilseed prices traded higher overnight on increased Black Sea supply risks and lower US crop ratings

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

 

 

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

USD/CAD Forecast: BoC Interest Rate Decision Takes Spotlight
Today 05:15 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI erases losses
Today 05:00 PM
British Pound Short-Term Outlook: GBP/USD Coils Above Uptrend Support
Today 04:00 PM
Euro analysis: EUR/USD drops below 1.07 again as last week’s bounce sputters
Today 01:58 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks slip on economic uncertainty
Today 12:53 PM
Gold outlook, copper, AUD/NZD, USD/CAD - Technical Tuesday
Today 12:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Oil rallies, Bitcoin slumps
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 07:41 PM
    Research
    Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
    By:
    Paul Walton
    June 2, 2023 06:19 PM
      Research
      Gold rallies and equities fall on stronger jobs data, rate hike risks rise
      By:
      Paul Walton
      May 31, 2023 06:41 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 doesn’t wait to ask ‘are we there yet?’
        By:
        Paul Walton
        May 30, 2023 06:55 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.