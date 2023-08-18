DAX analysis: Stocks drop to fresh multi week lows as selling gathers pace

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 8:00 AM
0 views
Downwards trend with red arrow
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • DAX analysis: China’s efforts failing to lift sentiment
  • Bond yields ease to provide gold mild support
  • Looking ahead to next week: Global PMIs and Jackson Hole Symposium
  • DAX technical analysis point lower

 

The risk off tone continued in the first half of today’s session. The major global indices hit fresh weekly lows, reaching their lowest levels in several weeks, causing the VIX – the fear index – to rise to its highest level since May.

 

DAX analysis: China’s efforts failing to lift sentiment

 

As mentioned previously, China’s efforts are unlikely to have lasting impact on the wider financial markets. This was the case on Thursday as the earlier optimism faded in the second half of the day. The People’s Bank of China was at it again overnight, taking its defence of the yuan to a whole new level as it fixed the USD/CNY more than 1,000 pips stronger than expected. But this failed to prevent the yuan from falling sharply, and the USD/CNH held recent gains. Chinese equities dropped sharply, along with global markets.

 

In recent days, traders have used the yuan as a proxy for risk appetite, since the currency closely tracks the country’s economic performance. Its repeated falls to fresh yearly lows was already hurting Chinese stocks, failing to keep up with the rising markets elsewhere in the world previously. But in recent weeks, other markets have started to feel the squeeze, too, with US indices falling to fresh multi-week lows this week and European markets also falling significantly, along with the euro.

 

The fact that China is now intervening more aggressively goes to show how concerned the government has become about the state of the world’s second largest economy. The markets initially found mild support from this on Thursday, but after a second thought investors released that, actually, China’s yuan fixing is akin to papering over the cracks. So, markets resumed lower and fell even further when the PBOC went for an even bigger FIX overnight.

 

 

Bond yields ease to provide gold mild support

 

The sell-off in stocks meant US bonds would attract some demand on haven flows. This caused the US 10-year yields to drop back to 4.219% by mid-day in London, after nearly testing the October 2022 high at 4.335% the day before. The slightly weaker yields and risk off tone helped to offer gold some support as it held onto mild gains after falling sharply in recent days.

 

Recently, bond yields have been pushing higher, discouraging investors from investing into growth stocks, which is why the Nasdaq has been underperforming of late (along with XAUUSD). A surprisingly resilient US economy has helped to keep bond yields supported, making stocks which have low dividend yields less attract compared to the higher “risk free” returns from investing in government bonds. 

 

Looking ahead to next week: Global PMIs and Jackson Hole Symposium

 

Global PMIs

Wednesday, August 23

All Day

Concerns over the health of the global economy intensified last week with the release of soft Chinese industrial data. This week, the focus will be on manufacturing PMI data from around the world, including the Eurozone, UK and US. Activity in the sector has been deteriorating, across all regions. Another disappointing set of PMI numbers could raise recession alarm bells.

              

Jackson Hole Symposium

Thursday, August 24

All Day

In recent years, central bank officials have used the Jackson Hole summit to signal major policy shifts. This year’s event will be held on 24 to 26 August. Many central banks are looking to pivot away from policy tightening. The Fed, ECB and BoE are all nearing the end of their rate hiking cycles if they haven’t already. But given upside risks to inflation, the likes of Powell, Lagarde and Bailey will probably signal intention to remain flexible and data dependent.

 

German ifo Business Climate

Friday, August 25

09:00 BST

 

Although last week’s data releases were mostly positive from the Eurozone, with Eurozone industrial production beating and GDP matching expectations, the more forward-looking indicators point to a slowdown, especially in Germany. This makes the closely-watched German ifo Business Climate index, which is based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, wholesalers, services, and retailers, all the more important.

 

 

 

DAX technical analysis

 

With China struggling, this is not good for the Chinese-sensitive European markets. Indeed, the German DAX index has broken several major support levels lately, after failing to hold the break out to a new record high above the 2021 high of 16300. Broken support levels such as 16,000 and now 15,700 have turned into resistance. Very clear price action indeed. From here the DAX looks poised to drop below the July low at 15450, where many traders’ stops would undoubtedly be resting. Slightly below this level is the 200-day average at 15390. Watch for a possible bounce there. Below the 200-day average, 15260ish is an interesting level to watch. On the upside, 15595 – Thursday’s low – followed by old support at 15700 are the most important resistance levels to watch. These levels must be reclaimed by the bulls to signal a bullish reversal, unless we see a big reversal pattern at lower levels first. But for now, the path of least resistance is clearly to the downside and so the DAX analysis remains bearish.

DAX analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Stocks Indices Germany 40 Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 18, 2023
Today 12:21 PM
Jackson Hole, Powell speech to drive sentiment: The Week Ahead
Today 05:33 AM
USD/CNY: PBOC ramps up efforts to defend the yuan
Today 01:36 AM
AUD/USD holds 64c as US dollar rally pauses: Asian Open – 18th August 2023
Yesterday 11:22 PM
CNH, JPY, AUD reversal suggests short-term squeeze risk
Yesterday 11:05 PM
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Sinks Below $1,900 as USD Breakout Runs
Yesterday 07:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 18, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:21 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:42 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 16, 2023 12:43 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 15, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 15, 2023 12:46 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.