DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch

DAX falls as inflation rises & SAP drops. FTSE falls after disappointing China trade data.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Tuesday 4:28 AM
germany_03
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

DAX falls as inflation rises & SAP drops

  • German inflation rises to 2.2% YoY in November
  • SAP falls on read-across from Oracle’s weakness
  • DAX hovers around its all-time high

The DAX, along with its European peers, is heading lower following weaker-than-forecast Chinese import and export data and as investors weigh up German inflation data and a fall in SAP.

Shares in the German software company ASAP are trading lower following a read from Pier Oracle. The US-based Oracle's Q2 revenues grew less than expected, sending its showers shares over some cents lower in extended trade on Monday. SAP has gained 72% year to date and is at the bottom of the DAX I early trade.

Meanwhile, German inflation data confirmed the 2.2% reading in November, which is in line with the preliminary reading and up slightly from October's 2%. German core inflation was at 3% in November from 2.9% in the previous month.

The data comes ahead of US inflation figures tomorrow and ahead of the ECB interest rate decision on Thursday. The central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points and could make .2 further rate cuts, given the deteriorating economic outlook for the region.

Despite that deteriorating economic outlook and ongoing political uncertainty, the DAX has pushed to record highs thanks to optimism surrounding ECB rate cuts.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

DAX forecast – technical analysis

After breaking out of its bull flag pattern, the DAX surged to record high of 20,474. The price has corrected slightly lower to current levels around 20,300, helping to lower the RSI, which was deep in overbought territory.

Buyers will look to extend gains above 20,474 towards 21k and fresh all-time highs.

There is little support until 20k, the psychological level of 19,670, the October high. A break below here negates the near-term uptrend.

DAX forecast chart

FTSE falls after disappointing China trade data

  • Miners fall as China imports fall -3.9% YoY
  • Tesco rises after gaining market share
  • FTSE tests upper band of channel at 8325

The Footsie has opened lower, with miners under pressure, and Chinese trade data disappointed. Figures from China show that exports grew 6.7% year on year to 312.3 billion, down sharply from October's 12.7% expansion and missing expectations of 8.5%.

On the import side, the picture was significantly more negative, with imports falling -3.9%, marking the steepest decline since September 2023 and missing expectations of a slight increase of 0.3%.

The data points to cooling demand for Chinese goods abroad as companies attempt to wean off their dependence on China ahead of any potential trade tariffs from incoming President Trump. Meanwhile, the import data points to weaker domestic demand despite stimulus measures to support the economy.

The data weighs heavily weighted resource stocks in the FTSE, with miners leading the index lower. It comes a day after the Chinese Political Bureau offered clear signals that more stimulus support is on the way. The China Central Economic Work Conference begins tomorrow and could provide more clues on what stimulus measures may be coming.

On a more positive not, Tesco is performing well. The UK supermarket saw sales in the 12 weeks to December 1 rise 5.2%, while increasing its market share to 28.1%, its highest since December 2017.

Meanwhile, data from Cantor also showed that grocery inflation rose to 2.6% in the four weeks to December 1, up from 2.3% in the previous four weeks.

UK supermarkets have warned that tax rises under the New Labour government along with the rising minimum wage will be inflationary.

FTSE forecast – technical analysis

The FTSE has traded range-bound since May, capped on the upside by 8325 and on the lower side by 8150. The price is attempting to break out of range testing the upper band, with a rise above here opening the door to 8400 and 8480 and fresh record highs.

Failure to rise above 8325 on a meaningful way could see the price head lower towards the 50 SMA at 8245 and 8150.

ftse 100 forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch Dax FTSE

Latest market news

EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:22 AM
Why I don’t trust this bounce on AUD/JPY (as tempting as it looks)
Today 03:04 AM
AUD/USD: Sudden unemployment slide casts doubt on need for RBA rate cuts
Today 01:45 AM
Gold, Silver, Bitcoin: Momentum builds as bulls eye breakouts
Yesterday 10:49 PM
AUD/USD support dependent on USD/CNH resistance, ASX set to bounce?
Yesterday 10:05 PM
GBP/USD Outlook Hinges on Break of December Opening Range
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:22 AM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 10:12 AM
      germany_03
      DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 10, 2024 09:28 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 9, 2024 12:03 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.