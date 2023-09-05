Dollar, EUR/USD, DAX, Nasdaq analysis – Technical Tuesday

Fawad Razaqzada
By:  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:43 AM
6 views
Finger pointing on market chart data
Fawad Razaqzada
By:  ,  Market Analyst
  • Dollar analysis: DXY makes higher to print new bullish signal
  • EUR/USD analysis: Path of least resistance to the downside
  • Nasdaq analysis: Tech stocks on watch as yields press higher
  • DAX analysis: Cracks starting to appear for German index

Welcome to Technical Tuesday, a weekly report where we highlight some of the most interesting markets that will hopefully appease technical analysts and traders alike.

In this edition of Technical Tuesday, we will analyse the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, DAX and Nasdaq.

 

Dollar analysis: DXY makes higher to print new bullish signal

 

The dollar index has broken above its recent highs and resistance in the range between 104.29 to 104.70. This area was strong resistance back in May and at the back end of August. Now that the dollar has cleared this zone, any retest of this zone from above will need to be defended by the bulls to maintain control. Judging by how the dollar has been performing of late, we would expect this to be the case until there is a fundamental trigger to change the dollar’s bullish trend. The high made in March at 105.88 is the next target for the bulls. We will maintain a bullish view on the dollar index until it creates a key reversal pattern or makes a lower low beneath 102.93.

dollar analysis

 

EUR/USD analysis: Path of least resistance to the downside

 

As mentioned in my report yesterday, the path of least resistance remained to the downside for the EUR/USD. Lo an behold, it has fallen even further today as data continues to disappoint from the Eurozone. The bearish signal was provided on Friday when it closed below the 200-day average. Given the lower lows and lower highs, and the overall bearish price structure on this pair, today’s move below the recent low at 1.0766 should now come as surprise. If rate close below this level today then any rebound back into 1.0766 or slightly higher could be faded in the days to come.

 

As things stand, therefore, the path of least resistance remains to the downside on the EUR/USD. The bulls will need to wait for a confirmed reversal signal, as the selling pressure could easily gather momentum with more and more support levels breaking down. A move below the May 2023 low at 10635 looks the more likely outcome than a rally back to 1.10 area.

 

EUR/USD analysis

 

Nasdaq analysis: Tech stocks on watch as yields press higher

 

With crude oil surging, this could give rise to concerns over another round of inflation and boost to bond yields. That in turn could hurt growth stocks and weigh on the Nasdaq. From a technical point of view, the index is not looking too bearish yet, but it is one that needs to be watched closely here. A decisive move below support at 15370 could trigger a sell-off as the bulls rush for the exits. So, just keep an eye on this index, even if you don’t trade it as it could get interesting. The bulls meanwhile will now want to see a move above the July high to regain full control again.

Nasdaq 100 analysis

 

 

DAX analysis: Cracks starting to appear for German index

 

The European version of the Nasdaq is the DAX index which contains a number of tech stocks. The German index has managed to bounce off its earlier lows, but at the time of writing it was testing resistance at 15820, previous support. The bears will need to hold their ground here if they want to see lower levels. With the bullish trend line broken, the path of least resistance appears to be to the downside. So, watch out below. A move below support at 15700 could pave the wat for the July low at 15450. And if we break that level decisively, then we could be in for a volatile period in the markets.

 

Meanwhile, the bulls will want to see a close back above 15820, as that would create a hammer-like candle. Should that happen, then the bulls will eye 16000 next.

DAX analysis 

 

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Technical Tuesday Forex Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Bulls Vulnerable into 1.37
Today 03:22 PM
IPO outlook: Can Arm and Instacart revive the IPO market?
Today 03:08 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks mixed as treasury yields rise, China worries resurface
Today 01:07 PM
Gold consolidates after recent recovery
Today 12:41 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 5, 2023
Today 11:46 AM
Gold outlook: Metal could drop as dollar and yields remain supported
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Tuesday articles

Close-up of market chart
S&P 500, USD/CNH and EUR/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 15, 2023 04:00 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    EUR/USD analysis, USD/CAD and GOLD outlook - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 8, 2023 03:29 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      S&P 500 analysis, Copper and EUR/USD outlook - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 1, 2023 04:51 PM
        Uptrend
        Copper, USD/CNH and AUD/USD outlook boost by China stimulus – Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 25, 2023 04:22 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.