Euro Ahead of the ECB: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY

EUR/USD tested below the 200-day MA today after it found support there last week. The ECB is on Thursday, with Core PCE on Friday and the FOMC next Wednesday.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 2:25 PM
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Talking Points:

  • Thursday morning brings a European Central Bank rate decision, and the big question is whether the bank makes any hints towards future rate cuts.
  • The US Dollar is testing above its 200-day moving average and EUR/USD is testing below its 200DMA. But with the ECB on Thursday, Core PCE on Friday and the FOMC next Wednesday, the big drivers remain on the horizon.
  • EUR/JPY has held up a bit better so far in 2024 trade and there’s a big spot of possible support a little lower, around the 160.00 handle in the pair.
  • I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

 

Market Outlook EUR/USD

EUR/USD is working on a fresh 2024 low this morning with the pair testing below the 200-day moving average. Last week that indicator came in to help set the lows on Wednesday and Thursday. I had discussed this during the Wednesday webinar, highlighting the fact that support from the 200DMA could either help to establish the lows or provide a temporary pause point in the sell-off, at which point traders would want to read how bears responded to tests of lower-high resistance.

There were a few clear spots for that to take place:  The 1.1000 level that held the highs the week prior would be the line in the sand that sellers would need to defend to keep the sequence of lower-lows and lower-highs alive, and there was a confluent zone of Fibonacci levels at 1.0943-1.0960. But – if sellers remained aggressive, they could jump in before that test and that would be a sign that bears didn’t want to wait. I had pointed out the area around a prior support swing, around the 1.0910 level that could illustrate that greater aggression from sellers.

So far that’s held the lower-high and sellers are pushing price back-below the 200-day moving average to continue the bearish sequence.

The daily close will remain important: If sellers can hold the daily close below the 200-day moving average that could provide greater scope for bears, with the next spot of support around 1.0766, which is the 38.2% retracement of the same Fibonacci sequence that’s offered levels at 1.0960 (the 61.8%) and 1.0862 (the 50% mark).

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

eurusd daily 12324 b Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

The ECB

 

Thursday brings the European Central Bank’s first rate meeting of the year, and in my opinion, I think we’ll see the ECB cut before the Fed this year. That was a running theme from July through October of last year, but it was around the November FOMC rate decision that this began to shift, as Chair Powell started to take a very dovish tone to markets and US rate cuts began to get priced-in more aggressively. The December 13th FOMC meeting extended this push with Powell sounding even more dovish, and that helped to create a spike move in EUR/USD with a late-2023 high at 1.1140.

To this point, Christine Lagarde has avoided the topic of rate cuts, saying that the bank hasn’t even started the discussion. Powell and the FOMC, on the other hand, have openly admitted that they have, and this helps to provide some color on the deviation between rate expectations in the two economies. At this point, some rate cuts have started to get priced-out in the US, with probability of a move in March now below the 50% mark.

At the December ECB meeting Lagarde pushed back on the idea of rate cuts in March, using the phrase ‘we should not lower our guard.’ That was just one day after Jerome Powell very much sounded like he was lowering his guard, remarking that the conversation around rate cuts in 2024 had already begun. But the ECB did cut inflation forecasts which could be a lead-in to faster rate cuts.

The net response from the FOMC and ECB rate decisions on December 13th and 14th was a strong move in EUR/USD, pushing above the 1.0862 Fibonacci level on the way to a 1.1000 re-test later that week. The pullback from 1.1000 was quickly and aggressively bid, and two weeks later EUR/USD had crafted a fresh five-month-high. After that high was set on December 28th, it’s been a different theme, however, with lower-lows and lower-highs coming into the picture.

So the big question for Thursday’s meeting is whether Lagarde can hold the line on the topic of rate cuts and, if she can, there could be an excuse for a boost in the Euro; but whether that’s another short-term bounce into a lower-high or the start of a fresh trend, we’ll likely need to wait for the Core PCE release out of the U.S. on Friday, or the FOMC rate decision on the following Wednesday to find out with certainty. Inflation remains a large push point for the US economy and expectations for rate cuts do remain aggressive, with as many as five 25 bp cuts priced-in for the rest of the year.

From the daily chart below, we can get a better view of near-term structure. The 1.0910 area has so far held three different tests of resistance, allowing for a push down to a lower-low and a test below the 200-day. If sellers remain aggressive, there could be a case for short-term resistance at 1.0862; and the next item of support would be around the 1.0766 that held the lows in early-December, just ahead of the FOMC/ECB outlays.

Below 1.0750/1.0766, there’s another confluent zone that runs from Fibonacci levels at 1.0611 up to 1.0643, and that’s followed by a spot that played a large role as support last year running from 1.0500 up to 1.0536.

 

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

eurusd four hour 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/JPY

 

EUR/JPY remains very near the fresh 15-year highs that posted in November. And there’s been quite a bit going on since then, namely a run of strength in the Yen that’s largely been priced-out.

It was the 200-day moving average that came into hold the lows over a four-week span, and as the door opened into 2024 trade the pair launched-higher, pushing back above the 160.00 level and continued to drive into last Friday, with the pair setting a fresh monthly high.

For those that are looking for Euro-strength, a case can be made in EUR/JPY as there’s been a continuation of higher-highs and lows over the past few weeks, and there’s a large line-in-the-sand that the pair remains above at the psychological level of 160.00. A pullback combined with a show of support around that level could keep the door open for bullish continuation scenarios.

Below that, there’s a prior swing of resistance-turned-support at 158.57, and that’s followed by 157.59. If bulls fail to hold price above that zone then there could be larger reversal themes brewing, and at that point the big question would be whether EUR/JPY is a better candidate for a continuation of Euro-weakness than EUR/USD.

 

Market Outlook Central Banks

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

eurjpy daily 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/JPY on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: James Stanley Euro EUR USD EUR JPY ECB

Latest market news

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Recovers Ahead of BoC Rate Decision
Today 05:38 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI hits $75 - Technical Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Today 04:30 PM
Gold Short-term Outlook: Gold Bull Flag Holds 2K- Can Buyers Drive?
Today 04:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA eases from a record high, earnings are in focus
Today 02:13 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Momentum fades for cable as focus turns to key US data
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:47 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest James Stanley articles

GettyImages-485112085
USD: Behind the U.S. Dollar, the Global Reserve Currency
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:20 PM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold
    By:
    James Stanley
    January 19, 2024 05:30 PM
      gold_03
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Holds Above $2k as 10-Year Yields Continue Incline
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 18, 2024 08:00 PM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 17, 2024 08:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.