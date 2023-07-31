Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD - False Breakout or Bullish Trend Pullback?

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 2:07 PM
15 views
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD Talking Points:

  • It was a big month of July for the Euro, EUR/USD in particular as the pair finally put in a breakout beyond the 1.1100 level that bulls were unable to test through in the first half of 2023.
  • That breakout was fueled by US CPI in the middle of July, but it could not continue. What started as a pullback gained more steam last week around the European Central Bank rate decision.
  • The monthly EUR/USD chart is now showing a false breakout as bulls were unable to hold price above prior resistance, but shorter-term, support has held at a key spot which can keep the bullish trend in order on the daily, along with the question mark as to whether they can push up to fresh highs.
  • This is an archived webinar that hosted every Tuesday at 1PM ET. If you’d like to register, it’s free to do so from the following link: Click here to register.

 

We’re in the closing hours of July trade and at this point, it’s been somewhat of a null month for EUR/USD as the monthly bar is showing little discernible trend.

It wasn’t like this all month, however, as a strong breakout developed in the middle of July after the release of CPI in the United States, which showed continued decline in both headline and core CPI. That led to a springboard breakout in EUR/USD as the US Dollar dropped below a major spot of support around the 101 handle.

EUR/USD continued to drive for another couple of days after that print, eventually finding resistance at a key Fibonacci level at 1.1275, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021-2022 major move. That price held the high into a massive week of both data and central bank activity, and as I discussed last week, worsening PMI reports out of Europe along with worrisome bank lending activity started to dim the lights on the bullish fundamental theme in the Euro.

This caught another shot-in-the-arm on Thursday morning, after the FOMC, as the European Central Bank started to sound more dovish which seems to be at least partly due to that recent data. And in between the ECB meeting and press conference last Thursday, we also received some optimistic US data in the form of durable goods and GDP.

Collectively, that helped to push the pullback even deeper as USD strength and Euro weakness showed. EUR/USD dropped all the way until the 1.0943 level started to come into play, and this is the 50% mark of that same Fibonacci retracement, and this would be a support test at prior resistance which could keep the door open for bullish continuation scenarios from the daily chart below.

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

eurusd daily 73123 bChart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Longer-Term

 

Longer-term, that bullish picture is quite a bit opaquer. What shows as a simple pullback from the daily chart looks more foreboding from the monthly chart given that failure from bulls to continue the breakout.

This could also provide some framework for reversal potential, and it puts emphasis on last month’s low at 1.0833, as a breach of that level would show lower lows to go along with that failure from bulls to defend the breakout. This would put longer-term focus towards the 1.0636 level, which was a swing low from the pandemic that came back into play to help hold the May monthly low. This is confluent with another Fibonacci level from that same study, with the 1.0611 level serving as the 38.2% retracement.

 

EUR/USD Monthly Price Chart

eurusd monthly chart 73123 bChart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Shorter-Term

 

From the four hour chart, EUR/USD is continuing to show both lower-lows and lower-highs, which is at odds with the first chart looked at from the daily, which is showing pullback to a possible higher-low.

On the below chart there’s a bit more granularity but we can see that support bounce from 1.0943 leading into a push back above the 1.1000 handle. But, at this point, that’s been a hold at a lower-high which can keep short-term bears in order.

Taking a step back on the matter, it’s the price at 1.1145 that seems important for bulls in the early portion of this week. It was as wing that held the highs over a few different tests, notably last Thursday morning’s highs as we had both the ECB and US data creating commotion.

If bulls can take that out, the short-term sequence of lower-lows and lower-highs would be broken, and the bullish trend from the daily chart would then start to take on more attraction.

However, if bears can hold resistance at 1.1096, or perhaps even deeper around the 1.1040 level that’s been in-play a couple of times this morning, the door remains open for a re-test of the lows at 1.0943, and the next major support level below that is the 1.0835 level looked at on the weekly chart above. If sellers can take that level out – then the longer-term bearish reversal scenario will start to take on more attraction.

 

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

eurusd four hour chart 73123 bChart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: James Stanley USD EUR/USD Euro

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

GBP/USD outlook hinges on BoE, US data - Currency Pair of the Week
Today 04:04 PM
US Dollar Majors, Oil, Gold, S&P 500 & Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 04:00 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 31, 2023
Today 11:50 AM
EUR/USD outlook: Could dollar resume higher?
Today 11:28 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK to expand North Sea oil drilling – Top UK stocks
Today 07:13 AM
EUR/USD holds 1.10 ahead of CPI and GDP: European open – 31st July 2023
Today 04:37 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest James Stanley articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
July 28, 2023 07:16 PM
    Federal reserve building
    USD Pulls Back after the Fed, Focus on to the ECB
    By:
    James Stanley
    July 26, 2023 09:25 PM
      Forex trading
      Pre-FOMC Price Action: USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Gold
      By:
      James Stanley
      July 25, 2023 07:21 PM
        Federal reserve USD $100 note
        US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        July 24, 2023 07:40 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.