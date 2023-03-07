Euro short-term technical outlook: EUR/USD breakdown underway

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
March 7, 2023 12:06 PM
144 views
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Euro technical outlook: EUR/USD short-term trade levels

  • Euro plunges amid Fed Chair Powell testimony- threatens downtrend resumption
  • EUR/USD March opening-range set- price now approaching range lows
  • Resistance 1.0704/24, 1.0802, 1.0842 - support 1.0574, 1.0405/61, 1.0340

Euro plummeted more than 1% off the highs as markets digest the possibility of faster / higher rates. EUR/USD has carved a well-defined monthly opening-range with this decline now testing the March range lows. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD short-term technical charts.

Discuss this Euro setup and more in the Weekly Strategy Webinars on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Daily

Euro Price Chart - EUR USD Daily - EURUSD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Euro Short-term Technical Outlook we noted that EUR/USD was probing a key pivot zone around 1.07, “with a break / close below this threshold threatening a larger correction within the broader uptrend.” Price broke lower days later with Euro registering a low at 1.0533 before marking an outside-day reversal into the close of February.

The monthly opening-range is now set just below resistance at the yearly open / 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the February decline at 1.0704/24. Monthly open support rests at with the range lows at 1.0565/74 – looking for a breakout of this range for guidance here.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD 240min

Euro Price Chart - EUR USD 240min - EURUSD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Euro price action highlights today’s Fed-induced plunge with EUR/USD now approaching the monthly opening-range lows. A break / close below this threshold would expose key support at the 2017 low-day close / 38.2% retracement of the September advance at 1.0405/61- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Initial resistance steady at 1.0704/24 and is backed by the 1.08-handle. Ultimately, a breach / close above the 61.8% retracement at 1.0842 would be needed to suggest a more significant reversal is underway.

Bottom line: Euro has plunged into the March opening-range lows and as of now is poised to mark an outside day reversal off the monthly high- looking for possible price inflection here. From trading standpoint, a good zone to lower protective stops- rallies should be limited by today’s highs IF price is indeed heading lower with the next major zone of support eyed at 1.0405/61. Review my latest Euro weekly technical forecast for a closer look at the longer-term EUR/USD trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

Eurozone US Economic Calendar - EUR USD Key Data Releases - EURUSD Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: EUR USD Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Japanese Yen technical forecast: USD/JPY bears face trend support
Yesterday 06:48 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups into FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
Yesterday 06:42 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
EUR/USD rate continues to defend January low
Yesterday 04:41 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest EUR USD articles

Euro technical forecast: EUR/USD plunge targets trend support
By:
Michael Boutros
March 15, 2023 03:15 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    ECB Preview: 50bps hike may still be on the cards
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 14, 2023 03:30 PM
      FXUS-European-Currency-Volatility-Desktop-SC9
      USD price action setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 24, 2023 06:33 PM
        Federal Reserve eagle
        US Core PCE lower in September; USD continues lower
        By:
        Joe Perry CMT
        December 1, 2022 05:11 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.