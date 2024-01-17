FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch

FTSE 100 falls after weak China GDP data and an unexpected rise in UK CPI. EUR/USD holds below 1.09 after ECB's Lagarde comments and ahead of US retail sales.

Today 3:46 AM
united_kingdom_05

FTSE 100 falls after sticky inflation, weak China GDP 

  • UK CPI rose to 4% vs 3.8% expected 
  • China GDP rose to 5.2% vs 5.3% expected 
  • FTSE 100 tests 7450 support 

The FTSE 100, along with its European peers, is set for a weaker open as investors reassess the likelihood of early interest rate cuts from the major central banks and after Chinese GDP data. 

UK inflation data came in hotter than expected, with an unexpected rise to 4% YoY, up from 3.9% YoY. Meanwhile, core inflation unexpectedly remained unchanged at 5.1%. 

The hotter-than-expected inflation has seen traders pare back BoE rate cuts but bets for 2024. The market is no longer fully pricing in five rate-cut bets by the Bank of England this year, pulling back rate-cut expectations to around 119 basis points, down from 131 basis points prior to the data. Expectations for a May interest rate cut have eased to 15 basis points, which is still above the 50% expectation for a cut.  

The data comes as central bankers have been pushing back against interest rate cut expectations. 

Overnight Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s hawkish comments downplayed the need for an early rate cut, which is also weighed on market sentiment. 

Meanwhile, resource stocks in the FTSE could come under pressure after China's GDP grew by less than expected in Q4, at 5.2%, hitting Beijing's target but coming in below forecasts of 5.3%. Expectations of a strong post-COVID recovery have fizzled. 

FTSE 100 forecast – technical analysis 

FTSE 100 has fallen aggressively through its rising trendline dating back to late October and its 100 SMA, while the RSI has plunged lower below 50, keeping sellers optimistic of further downside. 

Sellers need to take out support at 7450 to open the door to support at 7400, a level that has capped losses on several occasions across the year. 

Should 7450 hold, buyers will need to rise above 7550, the round number ahead of 7575, the 200 SMA, and the rising trendline support. 

ftse 100 forecast chart

EUR/USD falls on USD strength ahead of Eurozone CPI, US retail sales

 

  • Eurozone CPI is expected to confirm 2.9% vs 2.4% previously 
  • Hawkish Fed comments boosts USD to a monthly high 
  • US retail sales expected to rise to 0.4% vs 0.3% 
  • EUR/USD is trading flat below 1.09 after recovering from losses overnight. 

Comments From ECB president Christine Lagarde have helped support the euro. Christine Lagarde said that the ECB will probably cut interest rates in the summer as she confirmed that policymakers are on the right path in their fight to control inflation. However, she did add that the central bank remains data-dependent, and there is a level of uncertainty surrounding some indicators. These comments were made just ahead of the quiet period that precedes the ECB monetary policy meeting and also come after mixed messages from ECB policymakers at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The summer date is later than market bets of a cut as soon as April, lifting the EUR. 

Attention is now turning to eurozone inflation figures, which are expected to confirm the preliminary rating of 2.9% YoY in December, up from 2.4% in November. While inflation is expected to have ticked higher, the broad trajectory is for inflation to continue cooling. 

Meanwhile, the USD had risen to a monthly high versus its major peers after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Fed Christopher Waller who played down the need for a rate cut soon. 

Attention will now turn to US retail sales, which are expected to rise 0.4% MoM, up from 0.3%, with strong sales highlighting the resilience of the US economy despite interest rates being at a 22-year high. Stronger than forecast retail sales could see investors push back Fed rate cut bets further lifting the dollar. 

Market Outlook EUR/USD

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis 

EUR/USD rebounded lower from the upper band of the rising channel in late December and is now testing support on the lower band of the channel around 1.0870. A break below here exposes the 200 SMA at 1.0840, and south of this support is 1.0760, the 100 SMA, and the early November high and early December low. 

On the upside, buyers will look for a rise above 1.095, yesterday’s high, to extend gains above the 20 SMA at 1.0970, ahead of 1.10 at the psychological level. 

eur/usd forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch EUR USD FTSE Trade Ideas

Latest market news

ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Looking vulnerable to downside as risk appetite wanes
Yesterday 11:36 PM
AUD/USD suffers its worst 3-day run, Ominous day for the Nikkei: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Near Decade+ Highs
Yesterday 08:46 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold
Yesterday 08:00 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Fails to Hold Above January Opening Range
Yesterday 06:25 PM
Nasdaq analysis: Outperforming US stocks join global meltdown
Yesterday 05:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 16, 2024 08:45 AM
    germany_01
    DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 15, 2024 09:35 AM
      united_kingdom_01
      GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 12, 2024 09:09 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 11, 2024 09:55 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.