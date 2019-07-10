FX Brief Kiwi Spikes Aside Its Calm Before The Powell Storm

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 9, 2019 8:02 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

  • Were it not for the sudden spike on NZD crosses then ranges would have been typically small, given market are keenly awaiting comments from Powell later. The lack of news and immediate price reversal suggests its liquidity driven.
  • USD and NZD are currently the strongest majors, CHF and AUD are the weakest.
  • Despite 2 cuts from the RBA, Australian consumer sentiment fell -4.1% in June, it’s most pessimistic level in Q2. The index has fallen to a 2-year low and fell -9.3% YoY, its weakest annual rate of change since January 2015.
  • Chinese producer prices were flat at 0%, their lowest level since August 2018 when prices were last deflating. Inflation rose 2.7% expected, driven by food at +8.3% YoY, 21.1% of which was pork prices. Presumably driven by the trade war, they could prove to be quite an inflationary input.
  • Equities and Index futures are trading mostly higher after a couple of subdued sessions ahead of Powell’s testimony and Fed minutes.

Up Next

  • A host of economic data puts Sterling firmly on the radar early session. Car plant shutdown saw manufacturing and industrial output plummet in April, so we’re not expecting a merry turnaround here. GDP is a final estimate so not likely to deviate too far from its prior read of 1.3%.
  • From the US, Powell’s testimony is likely to be the highlight of the session as markets want more clarity over how far Fed are likely to cut and when. Fed minutes are also later in the session, but not expected to be as lively as Powell’s testimony.
  • BOC are expected to hold rates but, given their strong economic data in recent weeks then be on guard for a slightly hawkish undertone. CAD crosses are clearly the ones to watch around this.

Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

Oil price rebound pulls RSI out of oversold territory
Today 04:20 PM
US Open: Futures flat ahead of the Fed rate decision
Today 01:06 PM
GBP/JPY extends recovery as hot CPI boosts BoE hike odds
Today 12:01 PM
European Open: UK inflation up next, then focus shifts to the FOMC meeting
Today 05:47 AM
What if the Fed Fund Futures curve is too dovish?
Today 02:19 AM
Suderman Says: To raise rates or not, the Fed walks a tightrope
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
GBP/JPY extends recovery as hot CPI boosts BoE hike odds
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:01 PM
    Close-up of Union Jack flag
    BoE Preview: 25 bps hike and done?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:30 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 ahead ZEW sentiment report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 05:47 AM
        Forex trading
        Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 20, 2023 01:15 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.