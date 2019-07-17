FX Brief Overvalued US Dollar Lags Rivals

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 17, 2019 3:27 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research



Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

Precious moments: Gold rallied towards $2,000 on rate rise, markets favor its safe haven status
Today 01:13 PM
US Open: Stocks rise post Fed, US jobless claims fall
Today 01:07 PM
BoE lifts interest rates to highest since 2008
Today 12:35 PM
A guide to the banking crisis: What happened and what comes next?
Today 09:26 AM
Two Trades to Watch: GBP/USD, Gold
Today 08:26 AM
Gold price forecast: XAU/USD bulls go for 2k
Yesterday 08:05 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

BoE lifts interest rates to highest since 2008
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:35 PM
    FOMC meeting recap: Dollar dives on “dovish hike”
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 06:57 PM
      Research
      GBP/JPY extends recovery as hot CPI boosts BoE hike odds
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:01 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        BoE Preview: 25 bps hike and done?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 21, 2023 01:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.