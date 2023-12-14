GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD rises to 1.26 after a dovish Fed meeting & ahead of the BoE rate decision. DAX hits a new all-time high post-Fed & ahead of the ECB rate decision.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Thursday 3:25 AM
united_kingdom_04
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD rises to 1.26 ahead of the BoE rate decision 

  • USD falls after Fed’s dovish pivot 
  • BoE is expected to leave rates on hold 
  • Will the BoE push back against rate-cut bets? 
  • GBP/USD rises to 1.26

GBP/USD is rising above 1.26 after the dovish lean in the Federal Reserve meeting and ahead of the BoE’s rate decision later today. 

The Federal Reserve left interest rates on hold at 5.25% to 5.5%, as expected, but caught the market slightly off guard with a dovish slant. The Fed projected three rate cuts next year, up from the two rate cuts previously projected The dollar has dropped to a four-month low against its major peers as the market now prices in a 75% chance of a rate cut in March, up from 54% just a week earlier. 

All eyes are now on the BoE, which is expected to leave interest rates on hold at 5.25%, a 15-year high. As with the Fed, the focus will be on policymakers' outlook for growth and inflation for further cues about the timing of the first rate cut. 

Data this week showed an unexpected contraction in October GDP and also a more pronounced slowdown in UK wage growth, although at 7.3%, pay growth is still high. 

In recent speeches, BoE policymakers have remained hawkish, reiterating the need to keep interest rates high for longer as inflation is still 2.5 times the target level. 

Should the Bank of England push back on rate cut expectations, the pound is likely to rise. However, should the BoE raise concerns over the economic outlook for the UK economy and the focus for the pound turn from rate interest rate levels to recession, the pound could come under pressure. 

As well as the BoE interest rate decision US retail sales will be released and are expected to fall 0.1%. However, the Fed meeting is likely to overshadow most US data points until core PCE next week. 

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

 

GBP/USD rebounded from the 200 SMA, pushing above the 20 SMA and 1.26 round number to a peak of 1.2650.  

A hawkish-sounding BoE could propel GBP/USD above today’s high to 1.2690, the rising trendline resistance, and towards 1.2730 the November high. 

A more dovish-sounding BoE could pull GBP/USD lower to test 1.26 and 1.2550. A break below here brings 1.25 the 200 SMA into focus. 

gbp/usd forecast chart

DAX rises to an all-time high ahead of the ECB rate decision 

  • Dovish Fed boosts sentiment 
  • ECB could follow suit 
  • DAX heads to 17000 

The DAX is trading at an all-time high as a dovish Fed boosted sentiment on both sides of the Atlantic. The DAX, along with its European peers, is trading around 1% higher ahead of the open and with the ECB rate decision in focus. 

The ECB is widely expected to leave interest rates on hold at the 4% record high, as inflation cooled significantly to 2.4%, close to the ECB's 2% target level. Data has pointed to the eurozone economy heading to a possible recession in Q4. 

Cooling inflation and contracting growth mean the ECB could be one of the first central banks to cut interest rates in 2024. The market is pricing in a rate cut as soon as March. In recent speeches policymakers have been providing mixed views, with ECB president Christine Lagarde reiterating that the fight against inflation isn't over however, ECB hawk Isabel Schnabel pointed to rate cuts next year. 

The ECB will use updated economic outlook and inflation projections to decide whether to push back on rate-cut bets. However, the move by the Fed almost paves the way for the ECB to adopt a more dovish tone as well. A dovish-sounding ECB could lift the DAX to 17,000. 

DAX forecast – technical analysis 

The DAX has risen to a fresh all time high, close to 17000, the upper band of the rising channel. The RSI is deeply overbought, so buyers should be cautious. 

A rise above 17000, could pave the way towards 17500. 

On the downside, there is minor support at 16730 the weekly low. Beyond here sipport can be seen at 16530 the July high.  

dax forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch Dax GBP USD

Latest market news

ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Post-Fed Selloff Stalls Ahead of August Low
Yesterday 06:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Oil extraction
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:57 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 15, 2023 10:12 AM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 13, 2023 10:56 AM
        united_kingdom_02
        GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 12, 2023 08:37 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.