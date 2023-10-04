GBP/USD Forecast: RSI Recovers from Oversold Territory

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 2:34 PM
6 views
Close-up of market chart
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD bounces back from a fresh yearly low (1.2037) to snap the recent series of lower highs and lows, and a move above 30 in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may accompany a larger rebound in the exchange rate like the price action from last year.

GBP/USD Forecast: RSI Recovers from Oversold Territory

Keep in mind, GBP/USD has fallen for the past four consecutive weeks, with the 50-Day SMA (1.2540) now reflecting a negative slope, but the RSI may show the bearish momentum abating as it attempts to climb out of oversold territory.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

Nevertheless, developments coming out of the US may sway GBP/USD as the Bank of England (BoE) halts its hiking-cycle, and the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may put pressure on the Federal Reserve to further combat inflation as the update is anticipated to show the economy adding 170K jobs in September.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 10042023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

At the same time, Average Hourly Earnings are projected to hold steady at 4.3% during the same period, and a positive development may generate a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it raises the Fed’s scope to implement another rate-hike this year.

However, a weaker-than-expected NFP report may produce headwinds for the Greenback as it encourages the central bank to keep US interest rates unchanged over the remainder of the year, and GBP/USD may attempt to extend the rebound from the monthly low (1.2037) as it snaps the recent series of lower highs and lows.

With that said, a move above 30 in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may accompany a larger advance in GBP/USD like the price action from 2022, but the exchange rate may develop a bearish trend over the remainder of the year as the 50-Day SMA (1.2540) reflects a negative slope.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 10042023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • The opening range for October is in focus as GBP/USD snaps the recent series of lower highs and lows, and the exchange rate may attempt to extend the rebound from the monthly low (1.2037) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) recovers from oversold territory.
  • A move above 30 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further advance in GBP/USD like the price action from last year, with a break/close above the former-support zone around 1.2300 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) bringing the 1.2470 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2520 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region back on the radar.
  • However, GBP/USD may track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.2540) if the former support zone around 1.2300 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) offers resistance, and failure to defend the opening range for October may push the exchange rate towards the 1.1780 (50% Fibonacci extension) to 1.1840 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) area, which incorporates the March low (1.1803).

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Remains at Threat of FX Intervention

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Faces RBA and US NFP Report

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: GBP USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD 1.0500 Support - Oversold Bounce or Bottom?
Today 05:09 PM
Major sell-off in Oil, Nasdaq rallies as bond yields fall
Today 04:41 PM
US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Twelve-Week Rally Stretched
Today 04:07 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks remain in bearish mode despite bounce
Today 04:00 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Top 4 oversold stocks to watch
Today 02:23 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast Stocks rise as ADP payrolls drop sharply
Today 01:14 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Close-up of market chart
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:32 AM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    GBP/USD outlook: We expect further weakness for cable in Q4
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 02:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      October 2, 2023 07:10 AM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 29, 2023 07:24 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.