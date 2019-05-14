GBPUSD Mixed UK data shrugged off as Brexit uncertainty continues

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 14, 2019 7:09 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

There was mixed news from the UK economy this morning, which saw the pound initially extend its losses before rebounding slightly. The UK unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to its lowest level since 1974 at 3.8%, down from 3.9% previously, while the employment rate hit a fresh record at 76.1% in the three months to March and the number of vacancies continued to rise. Employment remains strong therefore despite ongoing Brexit uncertainty. However, wages moderated unexpectedly sharply with the Average Earnings Index easing to 3.2% compared to 3.5% last and 3.4% expected.

Brexit stalemate continues

Overall, though, as it has become the norm, there was little reaction to today’s UK data. Clearly the focus remains on Brexit. But with the prospects of a softer exit or no Brexit at all, we continue to believe that the pound will be able to climb in the coming weeks and months.

The government has been attempting to find a cross-party compromise after the Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal was rejected three times by parliament. A large number of Labour MPS also want a second referendum on any cross-party Brexit deal, according to shadow Brexit secretary. But after more than a month of talks, no progress is in sight. The Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn wants the UK to remain in a customs union with the EU. While this would mean no tariffs on goods transported between the UK and EU, the UK would be unable to negotiate its own trade deals on goods with countries outside of the EU. For some hard-core Brexiteer Tory MPs, this is a no-no as it would keep the UK tied to Brussels. In other words, the stalemate continues.

GBP/USD due for another short-squeeze rally?

From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD is once again finding itself bang in the middle of its 2019 range around 1.2950. There is no clear trend. But with the 200-day moving average flattening, this tells us objectively that the long-term trend is no longer bearish. Indeed, since hitting a low of 1.2442 in early January, the cable has been printing a few higher lows. However, because of ongoing Brexit uncertainty, the bulls have so far decided to stay largely on the side-lines. And with Brexit still hanging over the markets, the cable is unlikely to go anywhere far, fast. But within its wide ranges, it will create short-term trends that could lead to several hundred pips in either direction. With that in mind, and given the recent retracement back to within the middle of its range, the GBP/USD’s next short-term move could well be to the upside. So, we are on the lookout for a bullish pattern to emerge soon, ideally around these levels. It is interesting that since February, the bears have been unable to convincingly push the cable below the 200-day moving average. So, an idea we are entertaining is to look for another false break below the 200-day average and then a subsequent short squeeze rally. The GBP/USD is currently trading below this moving average at 1.2950. A close some distance back above this, ideally beyond the 1.30 handle, could pave the way for such a move to lift rates back towards the upper end of 2019 range. However, if the April low at 1.2865ish breaks decisively then all bullish bets are off.

Source: TradingView and FOREX.com

Related tags: Forex GBP Brexit

Latest market news

US Dollar Snaps Back Despite NFP Headline Beat - What's Next?
Yesterday 07:28 PM
Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
Yesterday 06:32 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Emerges Ahead of December 2022 Low
Yesterday 05:15 PM
Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Fizzles
Yesterday 03:40 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
Yesterday 03:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

USA flag
Dollar analysis: Has Dollar Index Peaked? - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:00 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD tries to snap its record losing streak: The Week Ahead – 06/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 02:05 AM
      gold_03
      Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 5, 2023 09:47 PM
        Currency prices
        Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 5, 2023 05:45 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.