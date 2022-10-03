Gold and silver jump on weak US ISM, yields

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 3, 2022 10:39 AM
73 views
Gold nuggets
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold and especially silver have rallied sharply today on the back of weakness in US dollar and bond yields, to start the final quarter of the year on a firm footing. There were a few surprises in US data, suggesting the world’s largest economy is slowing down, thus reducing the need for aggressive rate increases. But after a bruising year, will precious metals be able to hold onto their gains and kick on from here? Or will the sellers return as they often have, and defend their ground?

Among today’s downwards surprises in US data were construction spending, which fell by a more-than-expected 0.7 percent.

The manufacturing PMI for September was nearly 2 points lower compared to the previous month’s report, at 50.9. But the devil was in the detail. New orders fell by over 4 points, while employment slipped by 5.5 points, potentially pointing to a weak non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Out of the two metals, silver was the most impressive as it jumped over 7%, the most since Feb 2021, as yields fell on the back of BoE's temporary bond buying programme and disappointing US ISM manufacturing PMI data.  But it is now near key resistance at $20.45, which had previously acted as support. A clean break above here is still needed to brighten the metal’s outlook, especially with gold also holding at a major resistance area.

 

silver

 

After last week’s bounce and today’s firm prices, gold is now testing old long-term support around $1675 to $1690 area (also last year's low). It needs to break above this area on a daily closing basis to confirm a bullish reversal. Otherwise, the downtrend remains intact.

 

gold

The Fed's hawkish tone hasn't changed much in recent data, so there's no compelling reason why the dollar or US bond yields would fall significantly from here. But they are both down today and this is offering the bulls an excuse to buy gold and silver with a bit of conviction.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold Silver Commodities ISM

Latest market news

DAX, EUR/GBP Analysis: European open – 1st June 2023
Today 03:36 AM
Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Morning Brief - 1st June 2023
Yesterday 10:55 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Recoils Back Below 140
Yesterday 08:13 PM
Australian dollar analysis: AUD/USD at YTD lows under 0.6500 – 0.6400 next?
Yesterday 07:15 PM
Velocity of money: definition, formula and uses
Yesterday 06:45 PM
Gold rallies and equities fall on stronger jobs data, rate hike risks rise
Yesterday 06:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
DAX, EUR/GBP Analysis: European open – 1st June 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:36 AM
    Research
    S&P 500 analysis: Stocks fall as growth worries intensify
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:42 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Broadcom stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 03:34 PM
        Research
        DAX outlook: Stocks drop on China
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:29 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.