Inverted yield curve hints at recession

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 1:44 PM
0 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Equities recovered from an early morning swoon which took the Nasdaq 100 down 0.6% but rebounded to unchanged by lunchtime. Concerns of hawkishness from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's address to Congress tomorrow are weighing on equities as market expectations grow of another rate hike in July. Fixed interest yields fell today, notably short-dated 2 year notes, and yield curve inversion came close to touching one per cent – typically a warning that recession could follow soon.

Bottom line – risk-hold.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Inverted yield curve hints at recession

Shorter-dated bonds of 2 year duration are now yielding 0.93% more than 10 year bonds. As the chart below suggests this has often been a harbinger of recession on several occasions since the 1980s. Indeed, the degree of ‘inversion’ looks remarkably like that which developed in 1979. Judged in this context, the Fed’s interest rate pause has a different complexion, and could be seen as sensible caution. As my colleague Arlan Suderman has often noted, the Fed doesn’t want to ease interest rates too soon before inflation is controlled, but the result could be a recession which stocks are not currently accounting for.

US Yield Curve versus Economic Recession

 Yield Curve

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, FRED

Strong housing data suggests rate hikes having modest effect

Today’s strong housing starts data suggests that construction is in a healthy state despite recent interest rate hikes. Existing-home sales for May due Thursday, and new-home purchases next week, could confirm this rising optimism. This isn’t what the Fed wants to see as it tries to cool economic activity.

China cuts rates

  • China’s central bank cut their own benchmark interest rates this morning for the first time in ten months, as the country’s post-pandemic recovery shows signs of losing steam
  • Traders were disappointed by the lower than expected 10 basis point cuts to their one and five-year loan prime rates
  • Authorities are concerned about a short-term property market recovery creating new bubble risks, offsetting longer-term reforms
  • There was more negative news as China's CNPC cut their forecast for 2023 Chinese oil demand by roughly 1% compared to March's estimate

Major jump in housing starts

  • US Housing Starts were 1.631 million in May, up 20% month-on-month, well ahead of the expected 1.40 million,the number for April – this was the biggest jump since 2016
  • Building Permits were 1.491 million, up 5% month-on-month, also beating the 1.425 million estimate

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • The broadly-based Russell 2000, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes were off 0.5%, 0.3% and 0.1% respectively, by midday after rebounding from an early morning sell-off
  • Global markets were mixed, with FTSE 100 and DAX indexes were off 0.3% and 1.3%, respectively, and the Nikkei 225 unchanged
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, was unchanged at 14.2

Currencies, Bonds and Crypto

  • The dollar index against a basket of currencies was up 0.3% at 102.2, with the
  • Sterling/dollar was 0.3% lower and Euro/dollar was unchanged
  • Bond yields continued to fall, with yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries lower at 4.67% and 3.71%
  • Bitcoin continued to rally, up 3.1% to $27,429, marking a strong technical rebound

Commodities

  • Gold prices fell 1.2% to $1,948 per ounce
  • Crude oil prices fell 2.1% to $70.25 per barrel, continuing its recent rally
  • Grain and oilseed markets were mixed

Guest analysis by Matt Zeller and Mike Castle.

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

 

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

GBP/USD Pulls Back to Keep RSI Out of Overbought Territory
Today 05:40 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Plunges Back Down Under
Today 04:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tesla stock hits highs as Rivian adopts charger
Today 03:15 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks slip after last week’s rally
Today 01:02 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:23 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Testing one-week lows
Today 07:16 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Brazil Flag
Outlook for the Brazilian Real and the real economy
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 07:32 PM
    Research
    Quiet start for equity markets
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 05:59 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq extends winning streak
      By:
      Paul Walton
      June 16, 2023 06:24 PM
        Research
        Bulls back in charge, NASDAQ and S&P rally
        By:
        Paul Walton
        June 15, 2023 07:18 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.