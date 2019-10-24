I will let the charts do the talking, but metal prices have been pushing higher in recent days and today gold finally joined the fun as it broke key resistance in the $1495 area. It needs to hold above here on a daily closing basis if we are to see further gains in the days ahead.

Precious metals prices have risen partly because of expectations than central banks globally will continue to keep monetary policy extraordinary loose, while base metals have found support amid optimism over a US-China trade deal.

Anyway, here are comes the charts with brief comments for each:

Gold was testing the trend of its bull flag – a closing break is what the bulls are looking for. The bears want to see a failure but they have had plenty of time to drive prices lower and have so far been unable to do so: