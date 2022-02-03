NFP Preview: An ugly jobs report looks likely – will it deter the Fed?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 3, 2022 10:17 AM
38 views
Apply now highlighted in newspaper
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP insight

If you’ve gotten accustomed to seeing strong growth in US jobs every single month, as the rest of the world has, you may be in for a rude surprise this month.

According to the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, a full 9M people called in sick due to Omicron infections in the week the NFP survey was conducted. Psaki went on to warn that the jobs report may even show outright job losses for the first time since December 2020.

Thankfully, economists aren’t quite that pessimistic, anticipating 145K net new jobs and wages to rise 0.5% m/m, it’s still critical to recalibrate our expectations a (hopefully one-off) soft reading:

fxnfpinfographic02032022

Source: StoneX

When it comes to the Federal Reserve, policymakers are likely to look through any short-term distortions, but Jerome Powell and company remain very conscious of the optics of their policy decisions, so a particularly poor report could tilt the Fed away from the “double” 50bps interest rate hike that some more aggressive traders have penciled in for March.

Are these expectations justified? We dive into the key leading indicators for Friday’s critical jobs report below!

NFP forecast

As regular readers know, we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report:

  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component printed at 54.5, up slightly from last month’s 53.9 reading.
  • The ISM Non-manufacturing PMI Employment component printed at 52.3, down from last month’s 54.9 level.
  • The ADP Employment report -301K net new jobs, well below last month’s downwardly revised 776K print and the first negative reading since January 2021.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims rose to 255K, up sharply from last month’s 205K reading.

As a reminder, the state of the US labor market remains more uncertain and volatile than usual as it emerges from the unprecedented disruption of the COVID pandemic. That said, weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a slightly below-expectation reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 25K-125K range, albeit with a bigger band of uncertainty than ever given the current global backdrop.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure which rose 0.6% m/m in December, will likely be just as important as the headline figure itself.

Potential NFP market reaction

 

Wages < 0.3% m/m

Wages 0.4-0.6% m/m

Wages > 0.7% m/m

< 50K new jobs

Strongly Bearish USD

Slightly Bearish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

50K-250K new jobs

Bearish USD

Neutral USD

Bullish USD

> 250K new jobs

Slightly Bearish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Strongly Bullish USD

The US dollar index had a busy January, falling nearly 200 pips in the first half of the month before surging 300 pips to 18-month highs, and now that we’ve entered February, dropping a quick 200 pips to the mid-95.00s. All of this volatility leaves the world’s reserve currency in the middle of its January range, with no obvious technical bias heading into the jobs report.

As for potential trade setups, readers may want to consider EUR/USD sell opportunities if the jobs report is strong. As we go to press, the pair is testing a bearish trend line off its late-May highs in the 1.1400 area after an impressive rally so far this week. A solid US jobs report could present an opportunity for EUR/USD bulls to book profits and take the pair back below 1.1300.

On the other hand, a soft jobs report could present a sell opportunity in USD/JPY, which has been showing signs of losing upward momentum for the last couple of months. A disappointing reading on the US labor market could see USD/JPY continue to roll over and break back below 114.00 or even its year-to-date-lows in the 113.50 area.

Related tags: NFP Fed Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
June 9, 2023 06:13 PM
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision
June 9, 2023 06:04 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Lying in Wait
June 9, 2023 03:17 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
June 9, 2023 10:04 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK stocks muted in wake of US gains, mild China CPI
June 9, 2023 07:22 AM
USD/JPY Ranges in Ascending Channel After Failing to Test May High
June 8, 2023 07:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest NFP articles

Chart showing uptrend
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 2, 2023 05:29 PM
    Research
    US dollar analysis: Will a strong NFP report force the Fed to hike?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    June 1, 2023 02:30 PM
      Jobs
      US dollar analysis: When will NFP be bad enough for the Fed to cut?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 4, 2023 02:45 PM
        Research
        US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 6, 2023 02:32 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.