NFP Preview Traders More In the Dark Than Usual

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 2, 2019 7:04 AM
4 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

“Time flies when you’re having fun,” and sure enough, it’s already time for another Non-Farm Payrolls report!

Last month’s reading on the US labor market was most remarkable for how unremarkable it was. The combination of a slight beat on headline job growth and a slight miss in wage growth led to one of the most subdued market reactions in recent memory, with the US dollar, US stock indices, gold, and 2-year treasury yields all moving less than 0.1% on the release. After Fed Chairman Powell reiterated the central bank’s data-dependent stance yesterday, we expect more volatility around this month’s NFP report.

Heading into the release, economists are looking for net job growth of 181k, with average hourly earnings expected to rise at 0.3% m/m and the unemployment rate anticipated to hold steady at 3.8%. Over the last 3 months, the US economy has created an average of exactly 180k new jobs, so the market is essentially projecting another steady-but-unimpressive reading.

NFP Leading Indicators

Predicting a single month’s Non-Farm Payroll reading is always a tough endeavor, and the task is even more difficult this month because one of our favorite “leading” indicators, the ISM Services PMI report, is scheduled for release 90 minutes after the jobs report. Nonetheless, the other leading indicators for NFP paint a mixed picture:

  • The ADP Employment report spiked to 275k, making up for last month’s (upwardly revised) 151k reading.
  • The ISM Manufacturing Survey employment component dropped by over five points to 52.4 (from 57.5 last month).
  • The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims held steady at 212,500.

Forecast and Potential Market Reaction

The historically low reading on initial unemployment claims and the strong ADP employment report have us leaning toward a better-than-expected report, albeit with more uncertainty than usual given the lack of the Services PMI survey.

That said, Chairman Powell was at pains to note that the central bank doesn’t “see a strong case for moving in either direction” at present, so even a strong report is unlikely to lead to a dramatic market move. As we noted last month, the medium-term momentum in US indices is strongly bullish, so stock traders may be inclined to interpret the jobs report as supportive of stocks, regardless of the exact reading. Finally, readers should note that the unemployment rate and (especially) the wages component of the report will also influence how traders interpret the strength of the reading.

NFP Jobs Created

Potential USD Reaction

Potential S&P 500 Reaction

> 200,000

Moderately Bullish

Moderately Bearish

160,000-200,000

Neutral

Neutral

< 160,000

Bearish

Moderately Bullish




NFP trade ideas

In the event the jobs and the wage data beat expectations, then we would favor looking for short-term bullish setups on the dollar against the likes of the British pound given the ongoing Brexit uncertainty in the UK. But if the jobs data misses expectations, then we would favor looking for bearish setups on the dollar against a currency like the Aussie dollar, as it could serve as a catalyst for more “risk on” sentiment on the theory that the Fed may have to cut interest rates later this year.

Related tags: Forex NFP

Latest market news

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Silver, Oil Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 03:50 PM
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Strength Drives into Q4
Today 02:49 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tesla stock drops on big delivery miss
Today 01:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook: US dollar could extend gains for 12th week – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:00 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 2, 2023
Today 11:56 AM
China’s equity markets up, yuan unchanged
Today 11:09 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD outlook: US dollar could extend gains for 12th week – Currency Pair of the Week
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD outlook remains bearish amid oil rally, risk-off tone
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    September 28, 2023 12:35 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      EUR/USD nears YTD low, S&P 500 tags key trendline: European open – 28/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 28, 2023 06:08 AM
        Downward trend
        AUD/USD support caves as USD continues melt up continues: Asian Open 28/09/23
        By:
        September 27, 2023 11:16 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.